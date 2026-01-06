Former Auburn WR Perry Thompson Finds New Home

AUBURN, Ala.- Former Auburn Tigers wide receiver Perry Thompson has found a new home, as is now committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers with two years of eligibility remaining.

Thompson, a 6-foot-3 wide receiver from Foley, Ala., spent two seasons on the Plains. During that time, he saw limited playing time. During his freshman campaign, he reeled in five catches for 126 yards and a lone touchdown score. His sophomore campaign on the Plains saw more playing time, with the injury of fellow former Auburn receiver Horatio Fields, suffering a season-ending injury.

During the 2025 season, he played in eight matchups. In all, he finished with 17 receptions for 154 yards and no touchdowns. His best outing came from Auburn’s matchup against the Missouri Tigers, where he finished with four receptions for 60 yards.

Thompson was part of the “Freeze Four”, a 2024 wide receiver recruiting class that included Cam Coleman, Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons, and Thompson. Thus far, all but one of the freeze four have announced their intention to transfer from the Plains, which is sophomore wide receiver Bryce Cain. Initially, it was unclear what Cain’s intentions were, but recently he announced that he will be returning to Auburn.

Outside of Cain, Coleman, Thompson, and Simmons have all entered the transfer portal. The wide receiver room for the Tigers was very thin prior to the portal opening, but Auburn was also able to retain freshman wide receiver Sam Turner, a huge boost of retention for the Tigers.

During the transfer period thus far, Auburn has signed or earned a commitment from three wide receivers, all being from USF: Jeremiah Koger, Kory Pettigrew, and Christian Neptune.

The wide receiver room is slowly starting to be rebuilt, despite losing Thompson and others to the transfer portal. Alex Golesh and company do not appear to be slowing down. Thompson found his new home in Minnesota, where he will look to improve his numbers from his freshman and sophomore seasons. All of the other former Auburn receivers currently in the transfer portal have not found a home yet, but likely will soon.

The transfer portal is set to close on Jan. 16, and Auburn still has time to continue to rebuild the wide receiver room.

