Fortifying the Trenches: Auburn Tigers Offensive Line Preview
When Hugh Freeze and staff were hired in late November, 2022, the most immediate need on the roster was filling in the offensive line. Task accomplished, as the Auburn Tigers head into fall camp with 16 scholarship offensive linemen.
Offensive Linemen
LG Dillon Wade, Sr., 6-3, 303, Returning starter
RT Izavion Miller, Sr., 6-5, 301, Returning starter
C Connon Lew, So., 6-3, 302, Returning part-time starter
RG Jeremiah Wright, Jr., 6-5, 333, Returning part-time starter
G/T Jaden Muskrat, Jr., 6-3, 312, Returning backup
C/G Tate Johnson, Jr. 6-4, 281, Returning backup
G E.J. Harris, So., 6-5, 321, Returning backup
T/C Dylan Senda, RFr., 6-5, 318, Returning redshirt
T Tyler Johnson, RFr., 6-6, 320, Returning redshirt
G Clay Wedin, RFr., 6-5, 286, Returning redshirt
G Brayden Joiner, RFr., 6-2, 328, Returning redshirt
LT Percy Lewis, Jr., 6-7, 355, Transfer from Mississippi State, January Enrollee
T Ronan Chambers, Sr., 6-5, 301, Transfer from Akron, Summer Enrollee
T Seth Wilfred, So., 6-5, 329, Junior College signee, January Enrollee
G DeAndre Carter, TFr., 6-4, 345, Summer Enrollee
T Favor Edwin, TFr., 6-6, 301, January Enrollee
Departures: Starting LG Gunnar Britton signed with Buffalo Bills, C Avery Jones signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Strength: Run blocking, experience
Weakness: Unknown at tackle, NFL-level talent
For the first time in ages Auburn heads into fall camp with the numbers along the offensive line that its top rivals are accustomed to. Hugh Freeze and staff have had to revamp a much-depleted unit, and to their success, 13 of the 16 scholarship linemen Auburn heads into fall camp with have joined the program since Freeze was hired.
The top-line talent with All-SEC caliber players across the board isn’t where it needs to be, but there is plenty of depth and plenty of experience. Eight of the 16 have two-plus years of college experience under their belts heading into the season. Having depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball will allow for physical fall practices, and it also lets offensive line coach Jake Thornton experiment and test his players at multiple spots to create depth and have the best five on the field.
If things fall into place, Auburn could field one of the better interior lines in the conference with sophomore center Conner Lew leading the way. As a true freshman Lew filled in for an injured Avery Jones mid-season last year, and he was too good not to play when Jones came back, so they split snaps.
The other player who is a shoe-in to start is senior Dillon Wade, who moved from left tackle to left guard during the spring. At right guard, Jeremiah Wright has shown flashes of being an All-SEC talent since moving over from the defensive line. Just like Lew, Wright split snaps season, and AU coaches are hoping his production meets his potential this season.
Those three will be counted on to pave the way for Auburn’s running game, which was fourth best in the SEC at 189-yards-per game, and returns all of its key rushers.
Izavion “Too Tall” Miller, a junior college transfer prior to last season, was good enough in fall camp 2023 to earn the starting job at right tackle. It was an up-and-down season for Miller, but he started all-13 games and looks to improve in year two on The Plains. Miller’s competition at RT may come from JUCO Transfer Seth Wilfred. Wilfred joined the program from Snow (Junior) College in time for spring practices.
The battle for left tackle should be the most interesting in August, as Mississippi State transfer Percy Lewis looks to hold off redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson. Lewis, a top JUCO prospect two years ago, was a part-time starter at MSU last year, and at 6-7, 355 he’s the biggest player on the roster. Johnson is no slouch at 6-6, 320, and certainly passes the eye test of a big, lean, athletic tackle. He played well in three appearances last season, and could very well earn a starting spot.
Miller, Wilfred, Lewis and Johnson aren’t the only ones in the running for playing time at tackle. Dylan Senda was brought in last summer after signing with Northwestern and transferring to Auburn after Pat Fitzgerald was fired. He is a possibility for playing time at any of the five spots, primarily tackle and center. Senior Ronan Chambers, a former tackle starter at Akron, transferred to Auburn this summer, and four-star prospect Favor Edwin signed with Auburn and went through spring practice. Wade is always a possibility to move back to left tackle if the situation calls for it.
Auburn’s passing game struggled mightily for much of the 2023 season, and will need much better pass protection from the tackle spots.
Not to be overlooked for playing time is Jaden Muskrat, who has played both tackle and guard in his college career and started at left tackle versus California last season. He filled in at guard and tackle at different points in the year, and could emerge this fall as the top backup at more than one spot.
Tate Johnson was Auburn’s starting center at the beginning of the 2022 season before suffering an elbow injury. He played in every game last season, and will be looking to get back into the regular lineup this fall.
Newcomer DeAndre Carter was ranked as one of the top interior linemen in his class at various times before signing with Auburn in December. At 6-4, 345 it’ll be interesting to see how SEC-ready he may be as a true freshman at one of the guard spots. E.J. Harris, Bradyn Joiner, and Clay Wedin are three more young guys providing valuable depth up front.