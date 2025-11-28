Four Alabama Players Who Can Give Auburn Fits in Iron Bowl
The time has come for Auburn Tigers. They control their own destiny, and they seem to have both sides of the ball figured out just in time for the biggest matchup of the year: the Iron Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
This rivalry has a long and rich history, and Saturday will mark the 89th installment of what many consider to be college football’s greatest rivalry. With that said, 10th-ranked Alabama is fighting for a playoff spot, so they’ll hold nothing back in their pursuit of a victory in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Here’s a look at a few key Alabama players who are surely looking to cause strife for D.J. Durkin and company.
Ty Simpson - Quarterback
The Tide are led by Ty Simpson, a quarterback who many consider to be a top-three quarterback in the SEC. He managed to find himself high up on the Heisman rankings earlier in the year, but recent losses have knocked him off the top of the list. Nevertheless, Simpson’s an impressive quarterback who’s not to be trifled with.
Simpson’s stats have been among the best in the league in his first season as the Tide’s starter. He’s boasted over 2,900 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns, while tacking on an additional two touchdowns with his legs. He’s not known as a rushing threat, but he’s managed to sneak out for long rushes on occasion.
Simpson’s best quality as a passer is his lack of turnovers; the junior has thrown just four interceptions on the season, two of which came against Eastern Illinois last week, when he wasn’t exactly trying his hardest amidst the Tide’s 56-0 victory.
If the Tigers can force Simpson to be uncomfortable and perhaps even toss an interception, it could prove to be game-changing. Otherwise, a comfortable Simpson will find one of the Tide’s many talented receivers, which will spell trouble for the Tigers.
Ryan Williams - Wide Receiver
With top Tide receiver Germie Bernard currently listed as probable with an undisclosed injury as of Thursday, Ryan Williams will be Simpson’s best healthy receiver. The sophomore has amassed 598 yards and four touchdowns on the season, and is averaging 14.9 yards per reception.
A dynamic playmaker, Williams is a problem for any secondary that tries to contain him. This game will have special significance for him and the Tigers, though, as Williams was being recruited by Auburn in 2023 while watching Alabama's 4th and 31 play to win.
Bernard, dealing with his aforementioned undisclosed injury, will still likely play even if at a limited capacity. He’s the Tide’s leading receiver by yards, catches and touchdowns, so the Tigers will have to allocate resources to containing him, as he’s a threat even if he’s not at 100 percent.
Justin Jefferson and Yhonzae Pierre - Linebackers
Four of Alabama’s top five tacklers are linebackers this year, and Auburn will need to be wary of that threat if they’re to garner absolutely any offensive momentum at all. Justin Jefferson (no, not that Justin Jefferson) leads the Tide in total tackles this year with 58, 34 of which he accounted for all on his own.
Yhonzae Pierre, another linebacker, is the Tide’s leader in sacks with six, and has been a threat to any quarterback that the Tide’s impressive defensive line can keep contained. Auburn famously struggled with sacks earlier in the season, though with Ashton Daniels at the helm, things should improve.
If the Tigers can shake the Tide’s immensely talented linebacker core, they’ll be in a good position to potentially put up enough points to take down the Tide.
The Iron Bowl will be played this coming Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CST. It’ll be televised on CBS.