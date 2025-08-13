Kevin O'Connell Gives Justin Jefferson Injury Update Ahead of Second Preseason Game
Justin Jefferson suffered a mild hamstring strain during a Vikings practice session back on July 25. He was re-evaluated a week later, and now he's been re-evaluated again this week.
It sounds like Jefferson's "definitely progressing," coach Kevin O'Connell said on Wednesday via Boston Globe's Ben Volin, but he's not ready to make a full return to action. He will not participate in Minnesota's joint practice session with the Patriots this week, but he will still be present at walk-throughs. Jefferson is not expected to play in this weekend's preseason game against. New England.
For the third week in a row, the update on Jefferson is that he will be reassessed next week. In what first sounded like a one-week setback has turned into at least three weeks, so Vikings fans will be hopeful to hear better news next time.
There's been no concern about Jefferson missing any time during the regular season, though, which is good news for the Vikings. Minnesota plays its first game on Monday Night Football on Sept. 8 vs. NFC North rivals the Bears.