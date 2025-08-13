SI

Kevin O'Connell Gives Justin Jefferson Injury Update Ahead of Second Preseason Game

Jefferson suffered a mild hamstring strain a couple weeks ago during practice.

Madison Williams

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will be re-evaluated again for a mild hamstring strain.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will be re-evaluated again for a mild hamstring strain. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Justin Jefferson suffered a mild hamstring strain during a Vikings practice session back on July 25. He was re-evaluated a week later, and now he's been re-evaluated again this week.

It sounds like Jefferson's "definitely progressing," coach Kevin O'Connell said on Wednesday via Boston Globe's Ben Volin, but he's not ready to make a full return to action. He will not participate in Minnesota's joint practice session with the Patriots this week, but he will still be present at walk-throughs. Jefferson is not expected to play in this weekend's preseason game against. New England.

For the third week in a row, the update on Jefferson is that he will be reassessed next week. In what first sounded like a one-week setback has turned into at least three weeks, so Vikings fans will be hopeful to hear better news next time.

There's been no concern about Jefferson missing any time during the regular season, though, which is good news for the Vikings. Minnesota plays its first game on Monday Night Football on Sept. 8 vs. NFC North rivals the Bears.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL