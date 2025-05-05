Four Instant-Impact Transfer Additions for Auburn
The Auburn Tigers had a 2025 great recruiting class, finishing with a rank of No. 7, per 247Sports. Now, it seems that head coach Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff have an equally strong transfer class after earning a top 10 ranking from both 247 Sports and ESPN.
All in all, the Tigers acquired 19 transfer portal targets while letting go of 28 players they had from a season ago.
This transfer portal class next season features the top transfer player of 2025 in Eric Singleton Jr., the Tigers’ likely future quarterback in Jackson Arnold, another likely starting wide receiver Horatio Fields and starting defensive back Raion Strader.
Auburn Tigers on SI breaks down four players who are likely considered the Tigers' most impactful additions for 2025.
WR Eric Singleton Jr., Georgia Tech
Singleton Jr. led all Yellow Jackets receivers last season with 754 receiving yards on 56 catches with just three touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets were more of a rushing team a season ago as they rushed for 2,400 yards combined between the running backs and a dual-threat quarterback. Singleton will be more of a threat with a better passer in Arnold at quarterback and fellow receivers like Fields and Cam Coleman who will draw their own attention.
That could draw Singleton into one-on-one situations and make it much easier for him than it was at Georgia Tech.
QB Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma
Arnold had a rough 2024 as the Sooners cycled quarterbacks throughout the year.
Despite being benched in the game against the Tennessee Volunteers last September, Arnold would return to the starting role nearly a month later against the South Carolina Gamecocks. He finished the season with just 1,412 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions.
However, with no real targets to throw to, he struggled at Oklahoma. That shouldn't be an issue at Auburn with the embarrassment of riches the Tigers have surrounded him with. Assuming he gets the keys of the offense this season , the Tigers’ offense could be on fire in 2025, and Arnold could be a big reason for that.
Horatio Fields, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest
Fields was another massive get for the Tigers’ wide receiver.
With KeAndre Lambert-Smith graduating and getting drafted by the Chargers in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tigers desperately needed to figure out how to replace him. Freshman Cam Coleman would be returning as a starter while Malcolm Simmons will be dropping back to a fourth option role.
Fields finished second among the Wake Forest pass catchers with 463 yards receiving on 39 catches. He also had four touchdowns in 2024. He could be a nice third option for Arnold and the Tigers alongside Coleman and Singleton Jr.
Raion Strader, Cornerback, Miami (OH)
One of the top defensive additions that the Tigers acquired was cornerback Strader. Strader was an absolute menace for the RedHawks during his time at Miami (OH), where he amassed 110 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and 31 pass deflections in two seasons.
With defensive back Jerrin Thomposn signing with the Tennessee Titans after the draft, Strader could be an instant-impact addition to the Tigers' secondary.