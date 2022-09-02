Skip to main content

Four reasons why Auburn football will benefit from College Football Playoff expansion

The Tigers should be excited about an expanded field coming soon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to multiple reports, the College Football Playoff will officially be expanding as late as 2026.

More room for the SEC, I guess.

This move has been in the making for a while now, and no team should be more excited about this than the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn, a team that has found itself on the outside looking in since the creation of the playoff, should now feel better about their chances to make the field despite a rough SEC West schedule each season.

Here are four reasons why expansion favors Auburn in a positive way.

The Tigers will be a consistent player

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

The Tigers would have made the playoff twice since its creation if there was an expanded field. Moving forward, I think Auburn fans would be excited about a chance to compete in the playoff once every four years rather than never.

Any postseason opportunity is a good opportunity.

Expectations shift in a positive way... sort of

Auburn tight end Landen King (40) celebrates with Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) after Hudson's touchdown against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The expectation for Auburn is to compete at the highest level, and win championships, right?

Now, Auburn could finish 9-3 and consistently make the postseason. Fans will likely still be disgruntled over losses to rivals Alabama and Georgia, the blow may be softened if the Tigers can meet them in the postseason once again and find a way to take them out.

It's not entirely exciting, considering some hold those rivalry games in extremely high regard, but its step in the right direction when it comes to expectations at Auburn.

Familiar opponents

Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25), defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) and defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrate a sack against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ncaa Football Alabamaat Auburn

In the playoff's eight years of existence, once has only one SEC team finished the top 12 of the final CFP rankings (2016). Three SEC teams have finished in the top 12 three times, four teams twice, and a whopping five teams from the Southeastern Conference made the cut in 2019.

If the Tigers were to survive the first round, there is is more than a solid chance they would face a familiar conference opponent in the second round. Outside of matchups with Alabama or Georgia, the Tigers would have to feel pretty confident heading into those games, especially if they had already played and beaten them.

Familiarity with an opponent in a playoff setting should consistently be an advantage for Auburn.

Home matchups for first-round games...?

Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Auburn Tigers during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 at halftime.

It has not been announced as to whether or not an expanded playoff will feature home games on college campuses for higher seeds during first-round contests, but let's say hypothetically Auburn found themselves inside Jordan-Hare for a playoff game against (insert random top 12 opponent here).

That home field advantage could prove to be huge.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Four reasons why Auburn football will benefit from College Football Playoff expansion

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Football

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Mercer Bears

By Zac Blackerby
Jan 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of College Football Playoff National Championship logo helmet at 2022 Indianapolis Host Committee press conference at the JW Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Football

CFP Board of Managers reportedly moving forward with 12-team College Football Playoff model

By Lance Dawe
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Trey Elston (22) and linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) celebrate with fans defeating the Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
News

Auburn launches exclusive NIL replica jersey collection

By Lindsay Crosby
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to Penn State's season opener

By Andrew Stefaniak
Tank Bigsby (4), Colby Wooden (25)Auburn football practice on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn needs to win now to help on the recruiting trail

By Andrew Stefaniak
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) is rushed by Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki (97) during the NCAA football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purduepennstatefb090122 Am00505
Football

Auburn's week three foe, Penn State, had an abysmal rushing attack vs Purdue

By Zac Blackerby
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Micah Bernard as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the 2022 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. 2022-08-23-smith-njigba
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week One in College Football

By Lindsay Crosby