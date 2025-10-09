Freeze Gives Update on Injured Auburn WR Horatio Fields
AUBURN, Ala.- The initial injury report for the Auburn Tigers was released on Wednesday, and the Tigers seemed to have finally shaken themselves of the injury bug coming off a bye week.
The only players listed on Wednesday's report are running back Durell Robinson and wide receiver Horatio Fields, who is likely done for the year. Unsurprisingly, neither will play against Georgia on Saturday.
Robinson suffered a “freak” injury after the Tigers hosted the Ball State Cardinals earlier this season. He woke up Sunday of the following day to a collection of blood on his leg and was immediately rushed to Birmingham for treatment.
"He didn't really know he was hurt after the game," Freeze said when first announcing his injury. "Sunday morning, he had a collection of blood like I've never seen in all of my years coaching on his thigh. They had to kind of rush him to Birmingham to open that up and get the blood off of his leg. They had to do a pretty good incision on it, so he's going to be out for a little while."
The injury to Fields occurred during a practice while the Tigers prepared to go against the Texas A&M Aggies. Earlier this week, Freeze gave an update on Horatio.
“I was told six to eight weeks on (Horatio Fields), so I guess we’re on Week 2 now. I never know exactly what that means," he said. "You’ve got that time frame and then the time frame after that for him to actually get back going and feel good enough to cut and play at receiver. If you’re an offensive lineman, it might be a little quicker, but when you’re running and have to make cuts, you’re never quite sure exactly what that timeline looks like. Other than him, feeling good at this point that everybody else is available.”
Meanwhile, Georgia is not so lucky with the injury bug, with four players being listed as out and two as questionable. Tight end Ethan Barbour, wide receiver Talyn Taylor, offensive lineman Malachi Toliver and wide receiver Thomas Blackshear are all listed as out for the Bulldogs, with two offensive linemen being Monroe Freeling and Ernest Greene III listed as questionable, meaning they have a 50 percent chance to play.
With the Tigers healthy and rested, they are set to host the Bulldogs in the 130th renewal of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST. The matchup will be televised on ABC.