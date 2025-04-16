Freeze Highlights Auburn's Plan for Upcoming Transfer Portal Window
On April 16, the spring transfer window will open. It will remain open for just over a week. After the conclusion of spring practices and the A-Day finale, Auburn Tigers’ head coach Hugh Freeze now has an idea of where his team is and what personnel he wants. With the window opening, Freeze knows it will be the final time for him to get the players he wants to finalize his team for the fall. Freeze highlighted the positions that he wants to go after in the portal.
"Positions you never will turn down: interior D-Linemen, or pass rusher, or some guys with experience," Freeze said. "I really like our young linebackers. Could we use one that has some experience? If one's available, probably so. And never turn down a great cover guy, either. I think offensively, we're pretty set — provided, obviously, we've got to retain our roster, too."
Unfortunately for Freeze, they already won’t be retaining everyone. For Auburn, in the last couple of days, a pair of safeties, Terrance Love and C.J. Johnson, have both entered their names in the transfer portal. Both have had limited time at Auburn. Johnson hadn’t even seen the field in his first two years in the Plains.
The Tigers' defensive line is led by Keldric Faulk, who had seven sacks. They have already added Dallas Walker IV and Chris Murray from the winter window. They have five additions in the 2025 recruiting class, highlighted by Jourdin Crawford and Jared Smith.
The Tigers were depleted at linebacker after all of their starters except Demarcus Riddick, who will likely be a defensive leader along with linebacker Eugene Asante. In the transfer portal, Auburn brought in LSU transfer linebacker Xavier Atkins. In the 2025 recruiting class, they also added Bryce Deas, Elijah Melendez and J.J. Faulk, all of whom are expected to have impactful freshman seasons.
After losing both Johnson and Love on the secondary, Auburn went out and got more depth from the portal. The Tigers currently have eight corners and eight safeties rostered, seven of which are new to the team between the two positions.
Among the transfers are Raion Strader (Miami (OH)) and Taye Seymore (Georgia Tech), both veterans in their own right who will compete for starting spots in the fall. The Tigers also signed five secondary players from the class of 2025, including blue-chip recruits AnQuan Fegans, Eric Winters, Blake Woodby and Donavan Starr.