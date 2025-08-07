Freeze Updates Status of Auburn Kicker
AUBURN, Ala.-- Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze gave an update on junior kicker Alex McPherson after practice on Wednesday. After missing most of 2024 due to illness, McPherson seems to be showing positive signs in fall camp, though the coaching staff is still trying to be careful with him.
“Today and yesterday he was automatic, didn’t miss a kick,” Freeze said. “Again, you’re still monitoring his health. It’s not that he’s not kicking it well, it’s just we want to maintain his weight and do whatever we can to support him and his doctors in doing that, whether that means he has to sit out two days.”
McPherson attempted just two field goals last season, both against Kentucky. He made a 27 yard attempt and missed from 47 yards out. Apart from that night in late October, McPherson missed the entirety of his sophomore season due to struggles with ulcerative colitis, which caused him to lose as many as 55 pounds at one point.
However, when he has been healthy, the younger McPherson brother takes after his older brother Evan, a legend with the Florida Gators and current Cincinnati Bengals kicker.
In 2023, Alex was a perfect 13-13 on field goal attempts and 40-40 on PAT tries as Auburn’s starting kicker with a longest make of 53 yards. The standout season landed him on both the SEC-All Freshman Team and the Freshman All-American Teams of The Athletic, 247 Sports, and CFN. Getting that caliber of player back at kicker would be crucial for Auburn’s 2025 season.
“We’ll do whatever it is to try to make sure he’s ready to go because he’s really pretty automatic,” Freeze said.
That reliability was missing from the Tigers’ kicking game in 2024 in a big way, as true freshman Towns McGough and walk-on Ian Vachon split time. McGough was just 5-12 on field goal attempts, but did make all 27 PAT tries. Vachon saw the field in Auburn’s final three games of the season and was 6-8 on field goal tries and 11-11 on PATs. However, McGough appears to have found some confidence in camp.
“I will say Towns kicked it really well today too,” Freeze said. “We were in team drives today and had a 52-yarder, and Towns put it right down the middle. So that was good to see.”
Even with signs for McPherson seeming positive, having a more reliable backup option in McGough would make Freeze’s fourth down decisions in opposing territory much easier if McPherson is sidelined again. A more reliable kicking game could also help the Tigers’ red zone offensive scoring rate, which was a horrific No. 108 in the nation in 2024.
The job likely will be McPherson’s though, as the junior secured a spot on the 2025 Lou Groza Award Watchlist. The award is given each year to the nation’s best place kicker, and McPherson is primed to be in that discussion if he can stay healthy.