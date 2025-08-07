Freeze Updates Status of Auburn Kicker

With 61 days until @AuburnFootball here is Alex McPherson who holds the Alabama state record for a 61 yard FG 👀



The Lou Groza Semifinalist did not miss a kick last season going 13/13 FG & 40/40 PAT 🏈 Special Teams is in good hands 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/OlgDwhE1tn