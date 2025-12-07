Auburn Quarterback Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers are less than a week into Alex Golesh’s tenure, and they are already down a quarterback to the transfer portal.

Junior quarterback Jackson Arnold is expected to enter the transfer portal, On3’s Justin Hokanson announced early Saturday evening. Arnold spent one year with the Tigers after transferring from Oklahoma over the offseason.

BREAKING: Auburn QB Jackson Arnold is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @_JHokanson reports.https://t.co/MdpTMP0VJf pic.twitter.com/zVJTFRWPY3 — On3 (@On3sports) December 7, 2025

Despite a rough two seasons as a Sooner, former head coach Hugh Freeze had high hopes for Arnold after bringing him in last December. Freeze often pointed to Arnold’s less-than-desirable supporting cast, including a lackluster offensive line and an injury-ridden wide receiver room, as the reasons why he didn’t find success in Norman.



Additionally, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said over the summer at SEC Media Days that Arnold was set up to fail, considering the poor situation surrounding him.

However, it’s safe to say it didn’t work out for either Arnold or Freeze. He started in Auburn’s first eight games of the season, showing promise in the Tigers’ Week 1 clash at Baylor, but was benched at the end of the first half in their game at Arkansas after throwing a pick-six to extend the Razorbacks’ lead to 21-10.

Arnold rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in Auburn's opener against the Bears, but it slowly went downhill from there. He seemed to boast the talent necessary to compete in the SEC, but his mental toughness and slow internal body clock reappeared at the worst times throughout conference play.

The former Sooner finished the year with just 1,309 yards and six touchdowns through the air and added 311 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He recorded three rushes for 53 yards and a touchdown against Mercer a few weeks ago, capping off his Auburn career with a 56-yard touchdown run to defeat the Bears 62-17.

This move by Arnold to enter the portal doesn’t come as a surprise, as senior quarterback Ashton Daniels is expected to return next season after a couple of solid showings down the stretch against Vanderbilt and Alabama, despite the losses. Freshman Deuce Knight also showed great potential in his historic performance versus Mercer, so Arnold’s decision to explore other options is likely in his best interest.

Arnold marks the fifth Tiger to announce his intention to transfer, joining wide receiver Perry Thompson, linebacker Caleb Wheatland, defensive lineman Antonio Coleman, and defensive back Raion Strader.

The winter portal window will likely see more activity than previous seasons, as the NCAA made the decision in October to eliminate the spring window, meaning this is the only time players can enter. The portal opens on Jan. 2, 2026, and closes on Jan. 16, 2026, and Auburn fans should expect to see similar announcements here in the near future – a normal trend for a program with a recent coaching change.