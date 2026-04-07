Why a 'Do-It-All' Freshman WR Could Be an Early Impact Player for Auburn in 2026

There is simply no way around it: the Auburn Tigers have lost a wealth of receiving talent to the transfer portal in 2026. However, Alex Golesh has worked tirelessly to rebuild the Tigers’ receiving corps, and his efforts are already beginning to bear fruit in the form of Brady Marchese.

Marchese, who is preparing for his first collegiate season, was a three-star 2026 prospect out of high school in Cartersville, Ga. Even though Marchese has never played a snap on a collegiate field, ESPN is projecting him to be one of the Tigers’ top playmakers in 2026.

“Marchese is a do-it-all weapon and a perfect slot player for new coach Alex Golesh,” ESPN’s Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill wrote. “Marchese has posted a blazing 22 mph max speed on film and is dangerous at all three levels, fitting neatly into a system that has produced big numbers for multipurpose slot weapons.”

Auburn is expected to use a tempo offense for the majority of the season, as it benefits their depth and talent significantly. An added bonus of this philosophy of offense is that it can often lead to coverage mixups on defense, allowing slot receivers like Marchese to find open grass to run in.

ESPN also expects Marchese to find touches in a variety of different ways this year, much like the Tigers have done with Eric Singleton, Jr. in the past. Marchese’s combination of strength, speed and technique projects to make him an elite target in RPO-style plays, but he could also be utilized as a run option through a jet sweep, a play the Tigers have tended to favor in recent years.

“At a minimum,” Haubert and Luginbill continued, “he should make an early impact as a return man, but his combination of speed, toughness and versatility gives him a clear path to being one of Auburn's most productive playmakers.”

As previously mentioned, Golesh has worked hard to rebuild his wide receiver group from the ground up, as nearly every top Tiger target took off for greener pastures upon the departure of Hugh Freeze. Golesh has put together a talented roster of receivers, including Jeremiah Koger and Chas Nimrod, while still retaining a member of the “Freeze Four” in Bryce Cain.

This, as the ESPN article suggests, may mean that Marchese’s production is limited in his true freshman campaign, but all that means is he will have more time to develop and hone his skills at the collegiate level before making a move (or a few moves) on the SEC.

Regardless of whether Marchese logs significant playing time in 2026, though, the writing is on the wall: Marchese could easily be one of the Tigers’ most productive receivers to date if he is managed and developed correctly, regardless of whether he shows it this year or in the years to come.

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