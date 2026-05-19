Meet the Auburn Tigers: WR Chas Nimrod

With so many new transfers recently making their way to the Plains in recent months, it has become admittedly difficult to keep up with what exactly the Auburn Tigers are gaining from each new name.

In an effort to change that, I am starting a series in which I will break down many of Auburn’s new key pieces and explain exactly what they have to offer Golesh and the Tigers’ new team. Welcome to Meet the Auburn Tigers!

Starting us off, Chas Nimrod is a name that many have seen, but few understand the depth of what he could offer the Tigers in 2026. As a prospect in the class of 2022, Nimrod was a three-star wide receiver who originally committed to a Golesh-led offense at Tennessee. However, Golesh took the head coaching job at USF just before Nimrod began his collegiate career.

Nimrod recorded 29 receptions for just over 300 yards and a touchdown over two years at Tennessee before transferring to USF to play for Golesh.

Nimrod’s production spiked in his junior season at USF, accumulating 466 yards and three touchdowns on just 23 receptions, good for a career-high average of 20.3 yards per reception. Though the numbers do not exactly jump off the page for Nimrod, the standout state that most miss is the fact that he averaged an impressive 8.1 yards after the catch throughout his most recent season with the Bulls.

Byrum Brown has high expectations for Chas Nimrod. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

What makes a receiver that has accounted for less than 1,000 yards over three years so special, I hear you ask? For Auburn fans, it is quite simple: expectations are through the roof for the senior.

On March 17, new Tigers quarterback and former USF teammate Byrum Brown forecasted Nimrod to do something no Tiger receiver has done in nearly three decades: break 1,000 yards in a season.

“I hate to say it,” Brown said after the team's first spring practice, “but [I’m expecting Chas Nimrod to be] a 1,000-yard receiver. I’m gonna put that expectation on him. He works hard each and every single day. I know he’s shooting for [1,000 yards], and I’m gonna try to do what I can to get it to him and everyone else as well.”

This would be an absolutely incredible feat for Nimrod, who would over double his production from his first three seasons if he can achieve it, but his yards after catch rule supreme in a run-heavy offense like Golesh and new Tiger offensive coordinator Joel Gordon have alluded to.

So, though Nimrod is far from the most statistically excellent player to journey to the Plains in 2026, he may just be the Tigers’ most statistically excellent receiver in 2026 if Brown is correct in his prediction. Either way, the Tigers’ offense is looking to get the ball in Nimrod’s hands early and often, making him someone to keep an eye on throughout the upcoming season.

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