GALLERY: Auburn football's Tuesday fall practice

Auburn's quarterbacks were throwing long during Tuesday's practice.
The Auburn Tigers are officially ten days away from their season opener vs the Mercer Bears.

As of right now, we still do not know who the starting quarterback will be.

By all accounts, TJ Finley is poised to win the job after a solid fall camp thus far. Oregon transfer Robby Ashford is pushing him in practice, but does not seem to be the current favorite for the starting spot.

Given the week one opponent, Auburn should be in no rush to name a starter... at least publicly. If Bryan Harsin and the coaching staff are still trying to find an answer at QB, say, this weekend, then it may be a slight cause for concern.

We watched Auburn's quarterbacks work on short, intermediate, and deep throws during Tuesday afternoon's practice. You can check out our practice notes here.

Here is a gallery from the practice.

HTBB0576

Robby Ashford (9) catches a snap during Auburn's Tuesday practice.

HTBB0629

Barton Lester (51), Cam Riley (13), and Wesley Steiner (32) work with the scout team and Auburn linebackers coach Christian Robinson during practice.

TJ Finley (1) hands off to Tank Bigsby (4) during practice.

TJ Finley (1) hands the ball off to Tank Bigsby (4) during practice.

HTBB0387

Bryan Harsin during Auburn football's Tuesday afternoon practice.

HTBB0649

Desmond Tisdol (30) performs a drill during Auburn football's practice.

HTBB0496

Luke Deal (86) carries the ball during practice.

HTBB0383

Auburn WR Jay Fair walks onto the practice field.

HTBB0521

TJ Finley (1) looks to pass during Auburn football's Tuesday afternoon practice.

HTBB0674

Jay Fair (5) dances in-between drills alongside Landen King (14).

HTBB0396

Robby Ashford (9) hands the ball off to Jarquez Hunter (27).

HTBB0609

Holden Geriner (4) throws on the run during practice.

HTBB0400

Zach Calzada (10) hands the ball off to Damari Alston (22).

HTBB0491

Luke Deal (86) catches a pass from Zach Calzada (10).

HTBB0404

TJ Finley (1) hands the ball off to Tank Bigsby (4).

HTBB0474

TJ Finley (1) and Zach Calzada (10) in throwing drills during Auburn's Tuesday practice.

HTBB0446

Zach Calzada (10) looks to pass during Auburn football's Tuesday practice.

HTBB0468

John Samuel Shenker (25) carries the ball during practice.

HTBB0506

Zach Calzada (10) looks to pass during Auburn football's Tuesday afternoon practice.

HTBB0541

Robby Ashford (9) drops back to pass.

HTBB0641

Barton Lester (51) and Cam Riley (13) in-between drills.

HTBB0397
