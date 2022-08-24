GALLERY: Auburn football's Tuesday fall practice
The Auburn Tigers are officially ten days away from their season opener vs the Mercer Bears.
As of right now, we still do not know who the starting quarterback will be.
By all accounts, TJ Finley is poised to win the job after a solid fall camp thus far. Oregon transfer Robby Ashford is pushing him in practice, but does not seem to be the current favorite for the starting spot.
Given the week one opponent, Auburn should be in no rush to name a starter... at least publicly. If Bryan Harsin and the coaching staff are still trying to find an answer at QB, say, this weekend, then it may be a slight cause for concern.
We watched Auburn's quarterbacks work on short, intermediate, and deep throws during Tuesday afternoon's practice. You can check out our practice notes here.
Here is a gallery from the practice.
Robby Ashford (9) catches a snap during Auburn's Tuesday practice.
Barton Lester (51), Cam Riley (13), and Wesley Steiner (32) work with the scout team and Auburn linebackers coach Christian Robinson during practice.
TJ Finley (1) hands the ball off to Tank Bigsby (4) during practice.
Bryan Harsin during Auburn football's Tuesday afternoon practice.
Desmond Tisdol (30) performs a drill during Auburn football's practice.
Luke Deal (86) carries the ball during practice.
Auburn WR Jay Fair walks onto the practice field.
TJ Finley (1) looks to pass during Auburn football's Tuesday afternoon practice.
Jay Fair (5) dances in-between drills alongside Landen King (14).
Robby Ashford (9) hands the ball off to Jarquez Hunter (27).
Holden Geriner (4) throws on the run during practice.
Zach Calzada (10) hands the ball off to Damari Alston (22).
Luke Deal (86) catches a pass from Zach Calzada (10).
TJ Finley (1) hands the ball off to Tank Bigsby (4).
TJ Finley (1) and Zach Calzada (10) in throwing drills during Auburn's Tuesday practice.
Zach Calzada (10) looks to pass during Auburn football's Tuesday practice.
John Samuel Shenker (25) carries the ball during practice.
Zach Calzada (10) looks to pass during Auburn football's Tuesday afternoon practice.
Robby Ashford (9) drops back to pass.
Barton Lester (51) and Cam Riley (13) in-between drills.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube