GALLERY: Auburn football's Tuesday fall practice

The Auburn Tigers are officially ten days away from their season opener vs the Mercer Bears.

As of right now, we still do not know who the starting quarterback will be.

By all accounts, TJ Finley is poised to win the job after a solid fall camp thus far. Oregon transfer Robby Ashford is pushing him in practice, but does not seem to be the current favorite for the starting spot.

Given the week one opponent, Auburn should be in no rush to name a starter... at least publicly. If Bryan Harsin and the coaching staff are still trying to find an answer at QB, say, this weekend, then it may be a slight cause for concern.

We watched Auburn's quarterbacks work on short, intermediate, and deep throws during Tuesday afternoon's practice. You can check out our practice notes here.

Here is a gallery from the practice.

Eric Starling Robby Ashford (9) catches a snap during Auburn's Tuesday practice. Eric Starling Barton Lester (51), Cam Riley (13), and Wesley Steiner (32) work with the scout team and Auburn linebackers coach Christian Robinson during practice. Eric Starling TJ Finley (1) hands the ball off to Tank Bigsby (4) during practice. Eric Starling Bryan Harsin during Auburn football's Tuesday afternoon practice. Eric Starling Desmond Tisdol (30) performs a drill during Auburn football's practice. Eric Starling Luke Deal (86) carries the ball during practice. Eric Starling Auburn WR Jay Fair walks onto the practice field. Eric Starling TJ Finley (1) looks to pass during Auburn football's Tuesday afternoon practice. Eric Starling Jay Fair (5) dances in-between drills alongside Landen King (14). Eric Starling Robby Ashford (9) hands the ball off to Jarquez Hunter (27). Eric Starling Holden Geriner (4) throws on the run during practice. Eric Starling Zach Calzada (10) hands the ball off to Damari Alston (22). Eric Starling Luke Deal (86) catches a pass from Zach Calzada (10). Eric Starling TJ Finley (1) hands the ball off to Tank Bigsby (4). Eric Starling TJ Finley (1) and Zach Calzada (10) in throwing drills during Auburn's Tuesday practice. Eric Starling Zach Calzada (10) looks to pass during Auburn football's Tuesday practice. Eric Starling John Samuel Shenker (25) carries the ball during practice. Eric Starling Zach Calzada (10) looks to pass during Auburn football's Tuesday afternoon practice. Eric Starling Robby Ashford (9) drops back to pass. Eric Starling Barton Lester (51) and Cam Riley (13) in-between drills.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch