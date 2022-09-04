Skip to main content

GALLERY: Photos from Auburn football's 42-16 win over Mercer

Some pictures from the Tigers' season-opening dub.
Auburn defeated Mercer 42-16 to earn their first victory of the 2022 season on Saturday night.

Tigers' running back Tank Bigsby ran for 147 yards and two scores on 16 carries, while backup Jarquez Hunter pulled off a hat-trick of TDs on just seven attempts.

For the first time since 2012, Auburn had two quarterbacks finish with over 100 yards passing. TJ Finley was 9-of-14 for 112 yards and a score, while Robby Ashford was 4-of-7 for 100 yards.

Here are some photos from Auburn's victory over the Bears.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) throws the ball during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) throws the ball during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mercer Bears quarterback Fred Payton (4) warms up before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeats Akron Zips 60-10.
Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) drops back to pass during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) takes his first snap as QB1 this season, during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16)stretches for more yardage during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers linebacker Wesley Steiner (32) closes in on Mercer Bears running back Fred Jackson (12) during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs 49 yards around left corner before being dragged down from behind by Mercer Bears cornerback TJ Moore (25) during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) dives over the middle during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) is tackled by Mercer Bears cornerback TJ Moore (25) and safety Lance Wise (0) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) carries as Mercer Bears safety Myles Redding (34) closes in during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) drops back to pass as Mercer Bears linebacker Ken Standley (15) closes in during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries against the Mercer Bears during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) cross the goal line for a touchdown after making a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) celebrates his touchdown reception as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Mercer Bears wide receiver Devron Harper (1) goes up over Auburn Tigers safety Cayden Bridges (20) for the Bears first score of the game. Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) looks for a hole during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) gets some room to run during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) gains a first down during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries for a first down during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries for a first down during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) tackles Mercer Bears quarterback Fred Payton (4) for a loss during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) breaks the tackle and carries for a first down during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) celebrates the sack on Mercer's quarterback at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) launches the deep pass to set up first and goal during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) launches the deep pass to set up first and goal during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) makes the reception to set the Tigers up with first and goal during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) cross the goal line for a touchdown after making a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
