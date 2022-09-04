GALLERY: Photos from Auburn football's 42-16 win over Mercer

Auburn defeated Mercer 42-16 to earn their first victory of the 2022 season on Saturday night.

Tigers' running back Tank Bigsby ran for 147 yards and two scores on 16 carries, while backup Jarquez Hunter pulled off a hat-trick of TDs on just seven attempts.

For the first time since 2012, Auburn had two quarterbacks finish with over 100 yards passing. TJ Finley was 9-of-14 for 112 yards and a score, while Robby Ashford was 4-of-7 for 100 yards.

Here are some photos from Auburn's victory over the Bears.

