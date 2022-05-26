Skip to main content

Giving up chunk plays may be a concern for Auburn football in 2022

The Tigers struggled with defensive breakdowns last season.

The Penn State and Mississippi State games from 2021 are probably going to haunt Auburn fans for a while. Both for the same reason.

Auburn didn't blow a massive lead against the Nittany Lions. But what they did do was give up several chunk pass plays, and it absolutely killed the Tigers when they needed a stop.

They did, however, give up a 28-3 lead (which sports fans have learned is NEVER safe) to the Bulldogs, completely falling apart in the secondary with no answers.

Giving up chunk plays was a problem last season. Could it be an issue this year?

Check out our stat of the day.

Stat of the day

Auburn gave up 4.61 plays of 20+ yards per game in 2021, which was 80th nationally. 

The Tigers were 86th nationally in plays of 10+ yards allowed (185, 14.2 per game).

What it means

Auburn's defensive scheme appeared to be a work in progress last season.

After operating primarily in a 4-3 man-to-man scheme for several years under Kevin Steele, the Tigers switched to a 3-4 scheme with a lot of zone coverage looks. The adjustment for Auburn's personnel was rocky at times.

This season, Auburn should be able to limit opponents from creating explosive plays, which in turn will allow the defense to get off of the field.

If the Tigers can do so, their defense should be pretty stout. Auburn was 24th nationally in red zone touchdown percentage (51%). They bent, but they usually didn't break. When they did, it was outside of the redone. Stopping opponents from getting there to begin with will go a long way for Jeff Schmedding's defense.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) out jumps Auburn Tigers cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) for a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Giving up chunk plays may be a concern for Auburn football in 2022

By Lance Dawe16 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Where Sports Illustrated's latest NBA Mock Draft has former Auburn Basketball stars going

By Andrew Stefaniak30 minutes ago
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Football

Auburn Football target commits to Pac-12 school

By Andrew Stefaniak37 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Four thoughts about Auburn's matchup vs Penn State

By Lance Dawe2 hours ago
Jayson JonesAuburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work this offseason

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Football

Podcast: Auburn football recruiting updates on Connor Stroh and Jeremiah Cobb

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn Baseball loses elimination game to Kentucky in SEC Tournament

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Time set for Auburn football's game vs the Penn State Nittany Lions

By Zac BlackerbyMay 25, 2022