Grading Auburn's Position Groups After A-Day

You would think the absence of freshman standout Jarquez Hunter would hurt this group, but it in fact did not.

One of the biggest stories coming out of spring was the emergence of Sean Jackson. The redshirt freshman out of Hewitt-Trussville earned himself a scholarship this spring, and the power back may get some valuable reps this fall. Auburn has a hole in their RB3 spot with Shaun Shivers transferring to Indiana after the season. Jackson is a complete opposite of what Shivers was in running style, but he might just be what the Tigers need to succeed.

Obviously, Auburn brings back Tank Bigsby for his third season on the Plains. He may be Auburn’s most important player this season, and the coaching staff has already been up front about the fact that the offense is going to rely heavily on the junior tail back. That was made evident in the A-Day game where Bigsby was lined up as a receiver during a few plays and caught numerous passes out of the backfield. One thing is for certain: Auburn will go as far as Tank Bigsby will carry them in 2022.

GRADE: B+