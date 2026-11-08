How a Freshman Linebacker Became Auburn's Unsung Hero in Arkansas Victory

The injury bug hasn’t been the nicest to the Auburn Tigers as of late, especially at the linebacker position.

Whether if it’s superstar Xavier Atkins being dismissed from the program, Bryce Deas being out of the game due to injury or other players going down throughout the contest, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin needed an answer with such a slim group. Little did he know that the answer he would get was a true freshman.

Enter Shadarius Toodle, a four-star linebacker from Mobile, Alabama.

After other linebackers like Elijah Melendez and Demarcus Riddick went down throughout the game, Toodle stepped up, finishing the game with 11 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass deflection in the win over the Razorbacks, being Auburn’s biggest contributor on defense in one of the most important games of the season.

Head coach Alex Golesh had plenty of positives to say about Toodle after the game, describing how far he’s come from his journey.

“For a guy that was on the practice squad three weeks ago, we intentionally moved him so that we felt like he was getting close to ready at this point,” he said on Saturday afternoon.

Even after the performance, the Auburn head coach admits he might have taken too long to give him important reps for a contest like the one the Tigers were in to pick up their fifth win of the season.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“For him to go have the game that he did, three sacks, TFL’s all over the place, did not look like a freshman and maybe waited too long to play him,but sometimes that’s how it shakes,” Golesh added.

For Toodle, it’s been a process that he’s finally seeing the results in. Especially in the productive linebacker room that Auburn has had over the course of this season, the freshman has learned a lot from the likes of Melendez, Deas and Riddick when he was with the program, beginning in January.

All he needed was the time on the field, and when he got it, he delivered.

“Just coming in everyday, putting my head down and working,” Toodle said. “Just trying to earn the trust in the coaches to put me in, just following the leaders like Elijah, coming in everyday, one of the best linebackers in the country, just coming into work following him.”

However, even after a standout game, the in-state product has his focus on the next practice next week, looking to continue to grow with plenty more of his collegiate career to go on the Plains. It’s a dream start for any player, though, and it’s one Toodle will never forget.

“I got to prove that we can come in on Monday level, humble, just come in everyday and work,” he said.

Auburn is back in action next weekend against Missisippi State, looking to get its sixth win of the season to become bowl-eligible.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!