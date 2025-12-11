How Alex Golesh is Executing His Plan for Auburn's Coaching Staff

AUBURN, Ala.- As the Auburn Tigers continue to build their coaching staff under new head coach Alex Golesh, many pieces are starting to fall into place.

Coming into the Auburn job, Golesh evaluated every existing staffing position, identifying areas where retention was possible and replacement was necessary.

“So you walk in understanding that there wasn’t a level of success, but were there areas where there was success? Those are the first ones you want to look at, so you’re like, ‘Who was in charge of that?” Golesh stated. “In the media world, you hire, you fire, and you move. It’s just kind of like you keep people moving along, but these are human beings that have families, that have careers, so there’s an emotional element to all of it.”

Nearly two weeks into his Auburn tenure, Golesh has been able to build a staff with much experience, including bringing in coaches who have NFL experience as coaches and as players and those with plenty of SEC coaching experience.

Notably, Golesh retained defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, which was one of his main priorities when he was hired at Auburn. He also retained defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams.

“My intent coming in here was to figure out where the areas are that are elite or are at a standard that we would want it at,” Golesh added. “Now, with those people, I look at why they’re doing what they’re doing at an elite level, and maybe there’s an opportunity to retain and continue to be a part of our staff. You look at areas that weren’t successful, and you look at those a little bit differently.”

Auburn Tigers defensive coordinator DJ Durkin is one of two staffers from last season to be retained by Alex Golesh. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Durkin and King-Williams being the lone staff retentions, Golesh has made a number of outside hires to fill his staff, two of whom come with coordinator experience in the SEC.

On Wednesday afternoon, Golesh announced that he has hired veteran defensive coach Coleman Hutzler. Hutzler has 20 years of coaching experience, with his last ten years being in the SEC.

Golesh also hired a former NFL cornerback, Demarcus Van Dyke, as the new cornerback coach for his staff. Van Dyke was also at USF with Golesh.

To follow that up, on Thursday, reports came out that Golesh was expected to hire former Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Tim Banks. Banks was the defensive coordinator for the Volunteers from 2021-25, coaching with Golesh from 2021-22 when he was the offensive coordinator.

With his expected hiring, Auburn's staff now features three coaches who were defensive coordinators during the 2025 season in Durkin (Auburn), Banks (Tennessee) and Hutzler (Mississippi State).

Also confirmed to be on staff are offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon, run game coordinator and offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick and outside linebackers coach Brad Wilson, all of whom coached with Golesh at USF.

West Virginia's Larry Porter is also expected to join the staff as the running backs coach.

Without a doubt, Golesh has done a near clean sweep of the coaching staff while keeping to his goal of retaining coaches who were successful, while adding those who he believes can elevate Auburn as he looks to turn around the program.

