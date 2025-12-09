Alex Golesh Announces Five Coaches for Auburn Tigers Staff

AUBURN, Ala. - New Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh announced the first five hires for his inaugural staff on Monday.

Among that group are DJ Durkin (defensive coordinator/linebackers), Joel Gordon (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Tyler Hudanick (run game coordinator/offensive line), Brad Wilson (defensive assistant) and Andrew Warsaw (general manager).

"I'm excited to announce these first five hires as we continue building our staff here at Auburn,” Golesh said. “Our approach has been really simple. We want elite people in every area of our program. Auburn has the resources to go get the best in the country, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“Everyone who touches our players matters. These are elite men, elite teachers and elite recruiters. They will do right by these young men and help us deliver the kind of program the Auburn Family deserves.”

Durkin, whose roots trace back to Ohio like Golesh, returns for his third season at Auburn following a successful two-year run leading one of the best run-stopping units in the nation. The Tigers finished the regular season ranked No. 12 nationally in rushing defense, and No. 30 in total defense.

Overall, Auburn’s defense allowed its lowest yards per carry (2.86) and rushing yards per game (99.3) since 2003, and the fewest yards overall allowed (329.2) since 2017.

Under his leadership, linebacker Xavier Atkins produced at an All-American level finishing the year with 84 tackles, 17.0 TFL and 9.0 sacks.

Warsaw comes to Auburn with nearly 20 years’ experience in administration and operations including serving as USF’s Associate AD/Chief of Staff/NIL General Manager for the last three years.

He also has experience in the SEC at Tennessee (2020-22) and Mississippi State (2018-19) as well as a year in the NFL league office (2017). He also served in operations roles at Purdue and Arizona.

Gordon, Hudanick and Wilson were all members of the USF coaching staff in 2025.

Gordon, who served as USF offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2023-25, mentored South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown to one of the best seasons in NCAA history and led the Bulls’ offense to a No. 2 national finish in yards per game (501.7 ypg). Brown was just the 12th player in FBS history to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.

A Virginia native, Gordon previously coached with Golesh at Iowa State (2016-22) as well as stints at Shepherd (2011-15) and Emory & Henry (2008-10).

Hudanick (pronounced hoo-DAN-ick) served as USF’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator since 2023. His unit helped clear the way for a run game that ranked 10th nationally (225.42 ypg) and 29 rushing touchdowns (No. 25 nationally).

Originally from Pennsylvania, he was a member of the coaching staffs at both his alma mater UCF (2019-20) and Tennessee (2021-22).

Also, an Ohio native, Wilson spent one season on staff at USF in 2025 working as a defensive assistant. He moved to Tampa following 13 seasons as a collegiate defensive coordinator at Indiana State (2017-24) and Wayne State (2012-16).