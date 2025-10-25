How Auburn Can Stop Arkansas' Offensive X-Factors
With the Auburn Tigers focused on slowing the Arkansas Razorbacks down, they cannot forget about tight end Rohan Jones and wide receiver O'Mega Blake.
Most of the attention is on quarterback Taylen Green and running back Mike Washington Jr., so the Hogs throw the ball with frequency. As a result, Jones and Blake are the beneficiaries of the passes, combining for 51 catches, 861 yards, and seven touchdowns. They bring a similar big-play vibe to the field, which Auburn must contend with.
Change in Role
Last year, while playing at Charlotte, Blake led the American Conference with a 24.8-yard per catch average. Many expected him to repeat that when he arrived in Fayetteville. With Green throwing, you'd expect similar big plays.
However, Blake's role morphed into that of a trusted possession receiver who can get open vertically but helps the team move the ball consistently.
At times, Blake struggles with his release as a shorter threat. This is where the Auburn secondary could capitalize. With shorter strides in underneath routes, the corners can jump them because of the slight hesitation. Transitioning from a wideout accustomed to wide-open deep routes to contested balls within 10-15 yards is quite the change.
Additionally, Auburn has a reputation for having one of the more physical secondaries in the SEC. By making Blake's releases contact-filled, he cannot use his speed to glide to the ball.
X-Factor
How does a tight end with just nine catches in seven games become an X factor? When one-third of the catches result in six points.
Jones is a tight end in the sense of being an H-back with a new job title. Plus, he isn't even the starter. The distinction belongs to Jaden Platt. However, the two-time transfer (Montana State/Maine) makes the most of his targets.
Jones' strength lies in the fact that he will find the soft spot in the zone and keep running towards it. As a result, that forces a defender to vacate, opening areas for other wideouts. If they don't, the ball finds his hands, and he makes his move in an offense that relies on Green to move the pocket and extend it with his feet, looking downfield.
Buying time, Jones can work back, presenting an open target. While Auburn needs to get Green to the ground, they must also prevent Jones from running down the seam.
Overview
If Auburn wins this game, containing Green will be at the top of the list. That mission includes taking away his targets. With his arm talent, abandoning coverage to make the play only works while the quarterback crosses the line of scrimmage. Athletically, Auburn succeeds against Jones and Blake. However, the discipline needed to eliminate potential targets from the play will be their toughest test.