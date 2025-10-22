Why Xavier Atkins is Auburn's Key to Stopping Arkansas QB Taylen Green
Auburn Tigers linebacker Xavier Atkins is the most underrated player in the SEC, and it's not close. Without him, Auburn may not even have its three wins.
Yet, many in the national media ignore his breakout season. Without much fanfare, Atkins provides the Auburn defense with the teeth needed to stop opponents and force punts. This week, he faces Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green in a matchup that will test every ounce of athleticism.
Solo Act
In space, Atkins doesn't need to wait for help to arrive. Instead, he drifts through the wash, spots the ball, and makes the play himself. Atkins leads the SEC in solo tackles with 36, one of the most actual signs of effective linebacker play. In an era when gang tackling pads statistics, the solo tackle in space is one of the toughest parts of playing the position.
When Green, a 6-foot-6 dual threat with a suddenness in the open field, sees Atkins, the onus falls on the linebacker. First, the Tigers' backer cannot overcommit to one side, as Green can jump off his foot into the ground and change directions.
As a result, keeping as square as possible helps. The Hogs passer will either have to use smaller movements, abandon the quick cuts, and rely on pure speed. When Atkins contacts Green, he needs to get him to the ground. Arm tackles will not work, as Green's 230-pound frame features arms that provide more push than a powerful stiff arm.
Proper Reading
The RPO is one of Arkansas' primary weapons, with Green in control. In that scenario, he can hand it to running back Mike Washington Jr., a threat in his own right, or keep it. If Green chooses the former, he must not flash to Washington, as that lack of gap integrity will cost Auburn all day.
The pressure is on Atkins to read his keys quickly and correctly. On the other hand, Green, the consummate playmaker, believes that no play is ever broken and will keep the ball, to the detriment of his team, as interim coach Bobby Petrino discussed in Monday's press conference.
“Yeah, it’s a fine line," he said. "You want Taylen Green with his athletic ability to make plays for us, but you also have to understand the situations.”
Tricky Arm Talent vs. Blanket Coverage
Green, already listed as one of the most intriguing prospects of the 2026 NFL Draft, already possesses an NFL-caliber arm, with the talent to connect at all three levels with the requisite velocity to threaten defenses from the flat to the post and everywhere in between.
Not to mention, the play-action acumen stops defenses for a second. Atkins can play the flat or drop back, limiting Green's options. For all of his arm talent, Green is not accurate, completing 63 percent of his passes.
Bottom Line
Atkins may not earn postseason awards or kudos, but his play suggests that he is the Tigers' best defender. He needs to lead the charge against Green, attempting to bottle him up and prevent him from breaking loose. Can Atkins win this matchup?