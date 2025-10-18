How Auburn Can Upset Missouri, Prediction
The Auburn Tigers are hours away from a game that could change the outlook on the rest of their season.
In Missouri, Hugh Freeze's charges see a talented opponent with playmakers on both sides of the ball and the willingness to take risks against anyone they line up against. The same team that came within an ill-timed throw of pushing Alabama to overtime or beating them outright.
After the dust settled from last week's debacle, Freeze's team can taste redemption under Jordan-Hare Stadium's lights.
Worthy Interception
For the entirety of the season, many surrounding the program touted Jackson Arnold's ability to avoid throwing interceptions. None of the junior's passes fell into the defense's hands this season. However, that does not mean that Arnold is playing elite football.
In fact, the SEC's lowest-rated passer continues to make a litany of mistakes.
From holding the ball too long, locking in on just one receiver, or playing a risk-averse brand of football, Auburn's offense sputters based on the quarterback's play. Against Missouri, Arnold throws his first pick of the season.
However, what that will do is serve as an icebreaker. No one likes to make mistakes, but getting the first one out of the way takes the pressure off and leads him to lead the balloon vertically more often. Arnold will throw one interception but follow that with three total touchdowns (two passing).
Seizing Opportunities
Based on his mobility and touch passing, Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula will give his team multiple chances to win. At the same time, he will also keep a good defense close with suspect decision-making like this. Auburn will force at least two turnovers from Pribula, dropping him to the turf at least four times.
The pressure will force early throws to halt a couple of Missouri drives. Yet, with Auburn's secondary flashing tendencies of being porous, someone will get behind them, and Pribula will make the Tigers pay.
Hardy vs. Atkins
Running back Ahmad Hardy leads the SEC in yards (782) and rushing touchdowns (nine), averaging 130.3 yards per game. Auburn allows 86.5 yards on the ground, ranking 11th nationally. Last season, as a member of Louisiana-Monroe, Hardy gained 60 yards on 15 carries. Missouri boasts a better offensive line than the Warhawks.
This time, Auburn boasts a deeper, more talented defense up front. Atkins, the team's leading tackler with 37, will get active, limiting Hardy to under 80 yards while making seven tackles. Most importantly, Atkins thrives in one-on-one situations in space, leading the SEC with 26 solo stops.
Prediction
While both defenses stop the run well and possess quarterbacks who love to run, special teams will play the ultimate role in this game. Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn, has already taken one the distance this season.
In a matchup that plays like a high-scoring game based on multiple field goals mixed in with a few touchdowns, Pleasant's 31.7 yards per return average (fourth in FBS) becomes the difference. His ability to give the offense a prime position to start a drive makes life far easier for Arnold.
With the two teams trading the lead a couple of times, the feet will lead Auburn to victory. Arnold's feet will extend drives. Pleasant's feet will break a significant return, setting the stage for the foot of kicker Alex McPherson to send the crowd home happy.
Final Score: Auburn 30, Missouri 27