How Auburn's Offense Matches Up with Vanderbilt's Defense
The Auburn Tigers already know they must deal with a high-powered Vanderbilt defense. However, how does their offense match up against the Commodores' defense?
Despite a potent offense, Vanderbilt's defense creates an opportunity for the Tigers to make this game a potentially high-scoring affair. With that said, what should Auburn look for?
Front Four Activity
Most teams rush the passer based on heavy blitz activity, sending extra rushers to corral the quarterback. In contrast, Vanderbilt uses the front four to generate sacks. According to College Football Reference, defensive linemen account for 19 of the team's 21 sacks.
Most defensive coordinators would prefer not to blitz if their front can consistently get home. Miles Capers (4.5 sacks) is the best pass rusher at the time. Handiwork is his best attribute, utilizing an array of swipes and rips to gain daylight. Capers closes well, finishing the play.
Offensive coordinator Derrick Nix may want to consider using an extra lineman or shadow Capers with a tight end and a back to chip on his side. Vanderbilt's rush will not stop because, unlike a blitz, which leaves single coverage, a four-man rush closes off soft spots and largely vacated areas. On top of that, can Auburn really trust tackles Xavier Chaplin and Myles Murphy, especially when they've proven to struggle all season?
Coverage Linebacker Issue
Bryan Longwell is the Commodores' best linebacker in coverage. His vision and ability to instinctively read the receiver. Subtleties like eye movement, the stilting of steps, and flashing hands too early will tip him off.
Primarily, the Commodores will use him to cover running backs out of the backfield. In all honesty, keep throwing to running backs. For as brightly as Longwell plays, every running back owns a significant agility advantage, one that they can easily exploit in space if given the chance.
Go For It
For as stingy as Vanderbilt's defense is in allowing points (20.4 ppg), teams enjoy success in the later downs. If Auburn finds itself in a thin-and-manageable situation, and they do not convert, missing by a couple of yards, they need to line up and try on fourth down. According to SportsSource Analytics, opponents convert fourth downs at a rate of 64.7 percent of the time.
The Tigers can gain two or three yards now that one voice calls the plays and not a committee. Dial something innovative up and cash in.
Overview
Vanderbilt's offense captures the headlines, but their defense provides the perfect complement. However, if Auburn can keep their quarterback clean and run the ball with frequency, the Tigers will rack up points. In their last game, offensive malpractice from the head coach cost them. Now, with one voice, the offense will run smoothly.