How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs Georgia
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (3-2) are set to host the 10th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) in the 130th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Auburn Tigers on SI have you covered on how to watch, a quick preview and betting odds for this matchup under the lights of Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Kickoff is set for Saturday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. CDT and will be televised on ABC. Auburn enters this matchup as +3.5 underdogs as the home team, with the over/under set at 46.5 according to ESPN’s Bet Sportsbook. The Tigers have a 35.5% chance to win according to ESPN’s Bet Sportsbook.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Auburn enters this matchup with wins against the Baylor Bears, Ball State Cardinals and South Alabama. The Tigers have lost to the (currently ranked) No.5 Texas A&M Aggies and No.6 Oklahoma Sooners. Auburn was previously ranked in the AP Poll earlier this season, but dropped out after the loss to the Sooners. The Tigers are coming off a very much-needed bye week.
Georgia enters this matchup with wins against Marshall, Austin Peay, Tennessee, and Kentucky, with a lone loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Georgia has started their previous games rather slowly, and so did the Auburn Tigers in their last matchup vs Texas A&M before their bye week. However, Hugh Freeze is looking for his team to have a fast start against the Bulldogs to bring energy to the team and the stadium.
“I think that’s always great, it builds confidence and builds more energy in the stadium,” Freeze said in reference to wanting a fast start from his team. “We’re working hard to try and make sure those early calls on offense are ones we feel like are going to keep us moving the football and keep us in third and manageable. Defensively, it’ll be really big to get off the field on third down early on a couple of times to create more juice in the stadium.”
Auburn legend Cam Newton is set to have his jersey retired during halftime of the game. Newton is a former Heisman winner and led Auburn to a national championship during the 2010 season. The only other players in Auburn football history to have their jerseys retired are Bo Jackson, Pat Sullivan and Terry Beasley.
Fans in attendance are encouraged to wear the color orange in what Auburn calls “All Auburn, All Orange.”
The Tigers, fresh off a bye week, will have their hands full with the Bulldogs, whom they have not defeated since the 2017 season. The Tigers have the Auburn family backing them up in Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the crowd is expected to be loud all night long.