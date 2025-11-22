How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. Mercer Bears
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (4-6) are set to take on the Mercer Bears (9-1) this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn Tigers on SI has you covered on how to watch, a small preview, and betting odds for the matchup.
Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. CST and is streaming-only on SEC Network+. Auburn comes into this matchup as the heavy favorite. The Tigers are -27.5 favorites with the over/under set at 50.5, according to fanduelssportsbook.com
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Auburn has had a rough outing this season, winning its first three games before going on a four-game losing streak to start conference play. Auburn has only won one conference game this season, which was against the Arkansas Razorbacks. After Auburn lost to the Kentucky Wildcats at home 10-3, Auburn decided to cut ties with former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze.
Now, the Tigers will be led by interim head coach D.J. Durkin, who will be in his second game as the interim coach of Auburn. Durkin’s offense will be led by freshman quarterback Deuce Knight, who will be making his first career start.
Former starter Jackson Arnold is also expected to play as Ashton Daniels will miss the game to retain his redshirt for this season.
“Both of those guys have played really well, and both are going to play in the game,” Durkin stated. “We’re going to go with Deuce as the starter, and I think he’s earned it. He’s done a great job, and I am excited to see him go play.”
Although it is not a conference game, Auburn has to win this matchup if it wishes to keep its bowl hopes alive. However, the Mercer Bears will not back down easily.
Mercer is a winner of nine straight games. Offensively, the Bears are led by freshman quarterback Braden Atkinson, who has passed for 3,253 yards and 33 touchdowns and has only thrown five interceptions. The Bears' offense averages 41.7 points per game, something that the Auburn defense cannot afford to give up after giving up 45 points against Vanderbilt.
To the fans going to the game, Auburn will also be celebrating Senior Day before the game starts. The pregame senior ceremony is set to begin at 12:15 CST inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Fans are not encouraged to wear a specific color to the game.
Looking to keep its bowl hopes alive, Auburn has to win this game before turning the page to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl next Saturday evening.