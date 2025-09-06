How to Watch Auburn's Home Opener vs. Ball State, Other Gameday Info
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (1-0) take on Ball State Cardinals (0-1) on Saturday, September 6th at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Can’t make it to Jordan-Hare Stadium for Kickoff on the Plains? Don’t worry, Auburn Tigers on SI has you covered. Here is everything you need to know for Auburn's home opener against Ball State.
TV, Betting Lines
The game will be broadcast on ESPNU starting at 6:30 p.m. CT. Auburn enters the matchup as heavy favorites with the spread set at 43.5 points and over/under set at 53.5 points, according to FanDuel.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Fan Experience
The first Tiger Walk of the 2025 season begins at 4:30 p.m. CT on South Donahue Road to just west of Gate Nine on the southwest corner of Jordan-Hare Stadium. Gates open at the same time. For a map of the stadium, click here.
Parking lots open at 8 a.m. with the Home Plate Tailgate at the Plaisman Park Lot and Coca-Cola Tiger Fan Fest on the Nichols Lawn to be held from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Both events are free.
The Tiger Tailgate Show on the Auburn Sports Network will be live outside of Gate Seven from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
All information for Auburn's gameday can be found here.
Stadium Changes
This season, Auburn will honor the legacy of former Auburn head coach Pat Dye with a new on-field from Yellawood. A tag underneath the logo will read “Pat Dye Field.” The labels will be located at each 25-yard line.
Jordan-Hare Stadium also got new upgrades for the fan experience. Over the summer, Auburn Athletics partnered with Musco Lighting to bring a new never never-before-seen kind of experience to the Plains. With kickoff set in the evening, Tiger fans will get first-hand experience on just how these upgrades look.
Something that will be hard to miss is Auburn’s new videoboard located in the south endzone. This is the first season that the new videoboard will be active, as it was under construction for all of last season.
2025 Final Four Team to be Recognized
Auburn will also be recognizing its 2024 men’s basketball team, which made a Final Four run this past basketball season. Many basketball stars from last year’s squad be present, including Johni Broome, Miles Kelly and more.
All in all, it is going to be a great weekend on the plains. Tiger fans have been patiently waiting for their football program to turn things around and one game into the season, it appears that the Tigers could hang around with some of the best teams in college football.
Soon enough, the eagle will be flying around Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the band will be playing again. Although the Tigers are heavy favorites in this matchup, they know it is important to never overlook an opponent.