How to Watch, Important Info for Auburn Tigers vs Vanderbilt
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (4-5) are set to hit the road against the 16th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores (7-2) Saturday afternoon in Auburn’s fifth true road game of the season and fourth league road game of the season this weekend.
Auburn Tigers on SI have you covered on how to watch, a quick preview, and betting odds for the Tigers' trip to Music City.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CST and will be televised on SEC Network. For YouTube TV consumers, the matchup cannot be streamed through the YouTube TV service. YouTube TV and Disney, which owns ESPN, ABC, and the SEC Network, are currently in a contract dispute, and all Disney-owned channels cannot be streamed through the YouTube TV platform. This will be the second weekend in a row that YouTube TV subscribers have been unable to watch games on Disney-owned channels.
Auburn enters the matchup as +6.5 underdogs, with the over/under set at 45.5, according to ESPN’s Bet Sportsbook. Auburn is coming off a 10-3 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats at home, which led to the firing of head coach Hugh Freeze. Vanderbilt is coming off a 34-31 loss to the Texas Longhorns last week in Austin, Texas.
Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
New Auburn interim head coach DJ Durkin will be the one leading the charge for Auburn since Hugh Freeze was fired last Sunday afternoon. Durkin does have some head coaching experience, as he was head coach of the Maryland Terrapins during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. In those two seasons, he had a record of 10-15.
Durkin came to Auburn last season after spending the previous four seasons in the Southeastern Conference, including being the defensive coordinator for the Texas A&M Aggies during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Auburn has lost five of its last six SEC contests, with the only win coming against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Auburn defense currently sits as one of only three FBS teams to not allow more than 24 points in any of their matchups. However, Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt offense have averaged 37.6 points per game so far this season.
The Auburn defense will be put to the test, but so will the Auburn offense. The Auburn offense has struggled since the Tigers began SEC play. But with Freeze no longer calling the shots, Derrick Nix will take over offensive play-calling duties and will attempt to create a spark for the Auburn offense. DJ Durkin will also possibly be making a bid to become Auburn football's next full-time head coach.