How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Mercer Bears

The Auburn football season is finally here. The Auburn Tigers host the Mercer Bears in the season opener at Jordan Hare Stadium. 

Auburn finished last season with a 6-7 record and will look to bounce back. 

Mercer played during week zero and defeated Morehead State 63-13. 

The first Auburn Tigers game of the season is not available on traditional television this weekend. If you're not heading to Jordan Hare to watch Bryan Harsin and his team, here's how you can tune in.

The Auburn football team hosts Mercer in Jordan Hare Stadium at 6:00 pm CT. 

The game can be watched on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Both require a streaming subscription. 

You can subscribe to fuboTV (Start your free trial).

You can hear the Auburn radio broadcast online. Or check for your local radio affiliate. 

Series History

Auburn is 12-0 all-time against the Mercer Bears. They last faced off in 2017. Auburn won 24-10. Auburn outgained Mercer 510-246 in total yards but five Tiger turnovers made the game much closer than it needed to be. 

What's the line?

Most books don't have the Auburn vs Mercer contest as an option to place a wager on due to the questions around a potentially huge spread. 

We found two books that did have the game listed. Both Oddsshark and the Wynn Bet Sportsbook had the line listed at Auburn (-31.5).

