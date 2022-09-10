Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the San Jose State Spartans

Here's how to watch the Auburn football game vs the San Jose State Spartans.

The Auburn Tigers will host their second home game of the season on Saturday with the San Jose State Spartans. 

Both Auburn and San Jose State are 1-0 on the season. 

The Auburn Tigers won their first game of the season against the Mercer Bears 42-16. 

San Jose State defeated Portland State 21-17. 

Auburn football's quarterback battle will still be the focus of this matchup after TJ Finley's two-interception game against Mercer. Mobile threat Robby Ashford impressed Auburn fans and will probably receive more snaps this week. Both will continue to fight for Bryan Harin's favor. 

Of course, this battle with San Jose State is Auburn's last tune-up game before Penn State comes to Jordan Hare Stadium. 

How to watch the Auburn football game vs San Jose State

The Auburn Tigers will kick off against San Jose State at 6:30 pm CT at Jordan Hare Stadium. 

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Brian Custer and Dustin Fox will have the call. 

It can be streamed on FuboTV

Series History

Auburn is 2-0 all-time against San Jose State. The Tigers won 59-13 in 2014. In 2015, Auburn won the most recent matchup in the series. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Aubie during Tiger Walk before Mercer.
Football

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the San Jose State Spartans

By Zac Blackerby
Coach Bruce Pearl.Auburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Basketball

Class of 2024 big man Peyton Marshall sets official visit

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 75-58.
Basketball

The Auburn basketball social media pages are racking up interactions

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nehemiah Pritchett vs Mercer.
Football

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: Which position group underperformed?

By Trey Lee
Tank Bigsby with the carry vs Mercer.
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Two of college football

By Lindsay Crosby
Oct 13, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; General view of the San Jose State Spartans helmets before the game against the Army Black Knights at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against San Jose State

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin searching for a fist bump pregame vs Mercer.
Football

Five reasons the Auburn Tigers beat the San Jose State Spartans

By Cooper Posey
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley reacts pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

Could a two-quarterback system work for this Auburn football team?

By Andrew Stefaniak