How Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers Poses a Unique Threat to Auburn
While Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is the top priority for the Auburn Tigers, the defense needs to keep an eye on one of his targets. Tight end Eli Stowers presents one of the most unique receiving threats that Auburn will face all season.
If Arkansas tight end Rohan Jones torched the Tigers for 127 yards on just three catches, Stowers would actually get in the end zone, possibly more than once.
Familiarity
Stowers and Pavia share a productive history. The quarterback won the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year award at New Mexico State in 2023. When Nashville called, Pavia made sure they had room for his favorite receiver. Stowers enjoyed a 49-catch, five-touchdown year last year.
The film shows two players who automatically know where the other wants to go with the ball, just by using eye contact. Pavia will always extol his teammate's virtues, like he did this summer.
“It’s crazy to feel like I’m playing with a first-rounder, you know what I mean? Our coaches make fun of us, like, ‘Hey Diego, did you make Eli, or did Eli make you?’ And I don’t know what to say to that," Pavia said at SEC Media Day.
Sites like NFL Draft Buzz rate Stowers as one of the first three tight ends selected in the draft. Maybe not the first round, but that depends on combine testing.
Skills
Stowers is an athletic tight end with rare vertical explosions. He will outjump any and every linebacker tasked in coverage. Moreover, placing a safety on him doesn't really help, as he will outjump them with ease. On the ground, Stowers will legitimately run away from defenders with speed and a long stride that is equal parts explosive and gliding.
You don't see tight ends who can run 21 miles per hour. If Auburn does not constrict passing lanes and Pavia sees Stowers with a step, the ball will find his hands. After that, his potential to go the distance increases.
On top of that, while not the biggest tight end, listed at 220 pounds, the senior will break an arm tackle and move downfield undeterred. A converted quarterback, the Commodore tight end can throw the ball. Of his five career pass attempts, two went for scores. In addition, seeing him in the backfield as a running back should not be underrated. Stowers carried the ball 34 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Attack Plan
At the line of scrimmage, the Tigers must corral Pavia, tighten the pocket, and prevent any chance to move around, but buy time. This requires brute force from the interior and lane discipline on the edges. Meanwhile, in coverage, allowing a free release will not work. Disrupting Stowers at the snap is the best course of action.
He runs decent routes, with a full route tree to his credit. However, some of his breaks can become a little lackadaisical. With the ball higher in the air, handfighting and physicality take precedence. You will not outjump him, so doing what you can legally to prevent the catch from happening is necessary.
Overview
Interim head coach DJ Durkin gets his first chance to justify the administration's decision to elevate him. Stowers is the threat that can make a tough defense fold. As a result, stopping Pavia comes first. If not, this game becomes lopsided. Auburn does have the players to challenge Stowers. How they will attack the Vanderbilt offense remains to be seen.