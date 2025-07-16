“He Was My Safety Blanket”: Diego Pavia Excited to Run it Back With Eli Stowers
The connection that Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers proved to be reliable over the course of last season.
Now, with Stowers returning to the Commodores for his final season, fans get to see the Pavia-Stowers connection continue to develop for one more year. At Vanderbilt’s SEC Media Day on Monday, Pavia joined the SEC Network desk to preview the season, including the chance to play with Stowers one last time.
“He’s writing his own journey for real,” Pavia said. “Keeping Eli is one of the biggest pieces for me. He was my safety blanket last year.”
Stowers led all pass catchers last season in yards, receptions and touchdowns with 49 catches for 638 yards and five touchdowns. Stowers also played a major role in Vanderbilt’s stunning upset over No. 1 Alabama in October with 113 yards on six receptions.
Stowers could have easily gone to the NFL Draft earlier this year as a projected midround pick, but decided to come back to further develop as a player. Pavia has seen first-hand the work Stowers has put in during the offseason to become a top tight end in the country.
“As far as Eli, there’s nothing bad to say about that kid. When people see him workout and do his testing numbers, he's gonna jump a 43-inch vertical, he powercleans 365, he’s going to run a 4.4 or 4.5. He’s gonna jump off the map.”
“Even if he would’ve went [to the draft] this year, I believe he would have went first round just because of his testing numbers and you see his route running, he’s always open.”
Stowers’ decision to return not only will help his draft stock going into the 2026 NFL Draft, but it gives Vanderbilt’s offense a huge opportunity to improve on where it finished last season.
Pavia knows how good Stowers is and how good he can become. And Pavia was not shy about expressing his excitement for the opportunity to play with an All-SEC tight end.
“It’s crazy to feel like I’m playing with a first-rounder, you know what I mean? Our coaches make fun of us like ‘Hey Diego, did you make Eli or did Eli make you?’ And I don’t know what to say to that,” Pavia said.
Stowers is projected to be one of the top tight ends in FBS this season. In the preseason Walter Camp All-America Teams, Stowers was listed as the tight end for preseason All-America First Team.
Getting more production from the wide receivers this season is crucial if Vanderbilt wants to improve this upcoming season. But when a team has a tight end like Eli Stowers, it does take some pressure off the wide receiver room to perform and win games.
Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: