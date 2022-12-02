An overview of Hugh Freeze's new Auburn staff, names to watch

Head coach Hugh Freeze has begun to put together his staff for year one at Auburn. A few position coaches, some outlining of the extra staff, etc.

No moves at coordinator... just yet.

Here is the overview of his current staff, the empty positions, and some names to watch at the open spots:

Offensive Coordinator: N/A

Names to watch: Phil Longo, Kendal Briles, Garrett Riley, Kent Austin

There's some legitimate smoke surrounding Phil Longo, the current offensive coordinator for North Carolina. The Tar Heels rank 11th in the nation in total yards while also possessing the individual leader in total yards (QB Drake Maye). Longo was Freeze’s OC at Ole Miss in 2017.

Quarterbacks: N/A

Names to watch: Phil Longo, Kent Austin

Longo or Austin would likely coach quarterbacks alongside coordinating the offense.

Reports indicate that Auburn is in the process of bringing on Austin as an offensive analyst/quarterbacks coach.

Wide Receivers: N/A

Names to watch: Grant Heard

Heard was Freeze's receivers coach at Ole Miss from 2012-2016. His list of receiver commits is an impressive one, consisting of five-star Laquon Treadwell, four-stars Damarkus Lodge, AJ Brown, Van Jefferson, DK Metcalf, and three-star Ty Fryfogle, who ranks sixth in all-time receiving yards at Indiana. Heard is currently coaching receivers at UCF underneath former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.

Running Backs: Carnell Williams

Williams will also serve as associate head coach. He went 2-2 during his time as an interim head coach this season. This will be his fifth season coaching running backs on the Plains.

Tight Ends: Ben Aigamaua

Aigamaua played under Freeze at Lambuth and coached with him at Ole Miss from 2012-2018. He coached first-round pick Evan Engram during his time with the Rebels.

Offensive Line: N/A

Names to watch: Matt Luke

Luke is currently at Georgia as an associate head coach/offensive line coach. He spent time with Freeze at Ole Miss from 2012-2016 as the Co-OC and offensive line coach before taking over for him as HC in 2017.

Defensive Coordinator: N/A

Names to watch: Travis Williams, Charles Kelly, Zach Arnett, Travaris Robinson

Kelly is the current assistant defensive coordinator/safeties coach for the Crimson Tide. He's a former defensive back for Auburn was a GA on the Plains in 1993. Williams is a former Auburn player, position coach, and former Co-DC. He's currently the DC under Gus Malzahn at UCF.

Defensive Line: Jeremy Garrett

Garrett's defensive line was elite this season at Liberty. Some fun statistics surrounding the Flames' defense, per Football Outsiders (shoutout Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer for nabbing these):

10th in FBS in in average line yards allowed

4th in average line yards allowed on standard downs

24th in opponent opportunity rate

7th in stuff rate

5th in sack rate

Note the Flames were also 3rd nationally in total sacks.

Linebackers: N/A

Names to watch: Christian Robinson, Travis Williams

Robinson will likely keep his role as linebackers coach, but if the Tigers hire Williams as DC he would then likely take over the position.

Secondary: N/A

Names to watch: Wesley McGriff, Zac Etheridge

Our sources tell us Auburn is in the process of hiring McGriff to coach defensive backs. He's had two stops at Auburn (2016, 2019-2021) and is currently at Florida. He served as Co-DC and DBs coach at Ole Miss in 2012 before moving to the New Orleans Saints for the same position from 2013-2015. He returned to the Rebels in 2017-2018 for Freeze's final season at OM. Daniel Thomas, Noah Igbinoghene and Jamie Sherwood were his three NFL draft selections during his time with the Tigers.

Chief of Staff: Matt Bevins

Freeze is bringing Bevins over from Liberty.

Associate Head Coach: Carnell Williams

Williams has now been promoted to associate head coach. He will continue to coach running backs as well.

Recruiting Analytics: Kennedy Harvey

Freeze is bringing Harvey over from Liberty.

Player Personnel: A.K. Mogulla

Freeze is bringing Mogulla over from Liberty.

Strength and Conditioning: N/A (According to reports Dominic Studzinski is in line to takeover the position).

