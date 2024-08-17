Hugh Freeze on Auburn Tigers Year 2: 'I Really Like this Team'
Almost two years ago, pundits from every corner of the SEC/college chimed in regarding Auburn's hiring of Hugh Freeze. From the ridiculous to the sublime, everyone wanted to provide takes in all manner, from freezing to room temperature to Opelika in August.
Some chided Auburn for hiring Freeze based on his exploits with telephones. You know the story, no need to rehash. Anyway, looking back on his first season, while looking forward, you see progress. Freeze looks and sounds more comfortable than he did even a year ago. He addressed the past year at media availability this week.
Humor
“I got a text last night from a good friend, just saying, ‘Hey, how's it going? I'm checking on you.’ You know, these two weeks are tough on you physically as you, admittedly, get older. And it's a tough two weeks."
Freeze injected humor in with the realness of the moments during fall camp. While 54 may not appear either young or spry, Freeze understands the true grind of it all. Instead of sounding like the prototypical tough guy, he took a more honest, relatable take on the process.
Admittedly, coaching FBS football pays extremely well, but the long hours and the pressing need for a meticulous approach does wear on any coach, regardless of what they may say during media availability. In Year Two, Freeze sounds like he enjoys this go-round more than the last. Possessing a loaded roster will alleviate most headaches.
We, Not Me
"But I told him, I said I really like this team. I like the attitude. I like that they seem to be operating for the most part. I don't think we ever get 100% buy-in on everything, but for the most part, it seems that they're operating out of hunger and humility and not some entitlement and pulling for each other," Freeze said this week.
You may not find a group of athletes with more high-functioning athleticism than college football players. Regardless of whether you wear the same jersey or not. Freeze, in his time on The Plains, sees a welcomed change.
When living in a time where players can leave at the drop of a hat (coaches do), hearing about camaraderie and teamwork surfacing as a cornerstone so far, should make the fan base rather happy and hopeful. No program ever enjoys the aforementioned buy-in. However, when you gather a group of players that openly root for each other, that bolsters confidence and could lead to a far better 2024 than most expected.