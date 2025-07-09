Hugh Freeze Believes This Auburn RB is Poised for “Breakout Year”
The Auburn Tigers have been working to overhaul the offense this offseason, with the running back room being a strong suit of theirs. Damari Alston, Jeremiah Cobb, UConn transfer Durell Robinson, and superstar incoming freshman Alvin Henderson will look to lead the team from the ground in 2025.
Despite such a strong room, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze believes that one stands out from the rest. The Tigers' head coach told USA Today's Adam Cole that he believes that Jeremiah Cobb is due for a “breakout year.”
“I just don’t think he has had enough touches to show what he can do,” Freeze said.
The two-time high school MVP would undoubtedly love to make an impact, as his 260 total rushing yards are far from the potential he’s flashed on his outstanding kick returns. The sophomore boasted a 66-yard return against Alabama A&M, along with a tone-setting 35-yarder against Texas A&M.
The moral of the story? Teams with A&M in their name should probably watch out for the baby-faced speedster, who was third in the SEC for kick return average.
Cobb is an artist– on and off the field. His finesse and precision are part of what made him such a good returner, but he’ll need more if he’s looking to make the difference his head coach is sure he can make.
As such, Cobb will certainly be set up for a great season if Freeze allows him the touches, as new transfer offensive linemen Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy are surely eager to prove their run-blocking abilities to their new team; not to mention Connor Lew, who’s made waves as the fourth-best Tiger according to EA Sports.
Freeze certainly has a point– the now-junior Cobb is certainly poised for a strong season; he’ll just have to be given the touches that Freeze states he thinks Cobb deserves.