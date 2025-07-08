SI

Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Cubs to Beat Twins in Minnesota)

Iain MacMillan

Bet the Cubs to win as favorites against the Twins on Tuesday night.
Bet the Cubs to win as favorites against the Twins on Tuesday night. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The MLB season marches on and all 30 teams are in action on Tuesday.

If you're looking for some bets to place for tonight, I have you covered. I have three bets locked in for today's action, including a wager on the Cubs to win as road favorites in Minnesota. Let's dive into them.

Top MLB Picks Today

Rays vs. Tigers Prediction

The Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays have been two of the hottest offenses over the past 30 days. The Tigers rank second and the Rays rank third in that stat in that time frame. Tonight, these two offenses will face starting pitchers Ryan Pepiot (3.34 ERA) and Jack Flaherty (4.84 ERA).

Pepiot's 3.34 ERA looks solid, but his 4.20 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) tells me that we're going to see some regression in the future for the Rays' starter. Flaherty of the Tigers has struggled of late, allowed a combined 21 earned runs across his last three starts.

All signs point to this being a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 8 (-105)

Cubs vs. Twins Prediction

The Cubs are set to take on the Twins in Minnesota tonight and Shota Imanaga will be on the mound for them. The Cubs' lefty has been fantastic on the road this season. He has made five road starts and has a 0.98 ERA in those starts, allowing just three earned runs in 27.2 innings pitched.

The Twins have a .231 batting average against left-handed pitchers this season, which ranks 21st in Major League Baseball. If Imanaga has another strong start on the road tonight, the Cubs may cruise to victory.

Pick: Cubs -130

Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction

I cashed in on the Brewers upsetting the Dodgers last night and I'm going to go back to the well tonight. Los Angeles is reeling right now, losing its last four games by a combined score of 38-7. Every team goes through a slump at some point during the season and this could be one for the Dodgers, which means we should try our best to take advantage.

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for them tonight He has a 3.43 ERA but now he has to take on a Brewers lineup that ranks eighth in batting average against left-handed pitchers this season at .253.

Let's take another shot on the underdog Brewers.

Pick: Brewers +108

