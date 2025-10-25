Hugh Freeze's Emotional Reaction to Alex McPherson's Bounce-Back Game
Auburn Tigers kicker Alex McPherson entered this week’s game against Arkansas coming off the back of a rough game against Missouri where he was just 1-for-4 on field goals. However, the Auburn kicker had a much-needed bounce back performance in Fayetteville, delivering his best game since returning from illness.
McPherson drilled all six of his field goal attempts against the Razorbacks, including a 47-yard make that was his longest since returning from illness. He also added an extra point, leading the Tigers in scoring with 19 points on the day.
His six field goals tied a program record.
In his postgame press conference, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze recalled McPherson visiting his office after the Missouri game, apologizing for “losing the game.” Freeze was visibly emotional, clearly happy for the kicker after all that McPherson has gone through in the last two years.
"How about Alex McPherson?" Freeze said. "He was the first one in my office on Monday to say, 'I'm sorry. Coach, I lost that game for you.' I said, 'Dude, I believe in you. You'll make the next one.' And, he ties the school record with six. What a redemption story that is."
After a 2023 season in which he didn’t miss a single kick, going 13-13 on field goals and 40-40 on PATs, McPherson missed the majority of the 2024 season with a gastrointestinal illness that required the removal of his colon. Entering the Arkansas game, McPherson was 6-9 on the year on field goals and 21-21 on PATs
Thankfully, McPherson appears to be getting closer and closer to his pre-illness form, delivering in a big way for Auburn against Arkansas that struggled to finish all day. Five of McPherson’s six made kicks came in the second half and were key to Auburn’s comeback victory.
McPherson’s journey back to playing football has been nothing short of miraculous, and has been an extremely feel-good story in the midst of a season that has been mostly doom and gloom. Thankfully for Auburn, it also appears as if his range is starting to return. He has just five made kicks of 40 yards or longer in his entire Auburn career, and drilled from 47 against the Razorbacks.
Hopefully McPherson’s bounceback is sustainable, because in his healthy 2023 season he was good enough to be named a Lou Groza semifinalist and set the Auburn record for most consecutive made field goals with 20, which was broken in 2024 at Kentucky.
If McPherson is able to keep the form he showed on Saturday, the kicking game could go from an achilles heel for Auburn to a strength like it was in 2023. In a year where the Tigers seem to be in one-possession games every week, having a reliable kicker could be key to future success.