Auburn K Improving Range After Recovering from Illness
Amidst a season of narratives, Auburn Tigers kicker Alex McPherson’s story has been perhaps the one that’ll tug the most on your heartstrings. The Fort Payne, Ala. native has been a consistent kicker for the Tigers but has been struggling with severe gastrointestinal issues for the past two seasons, forcing the kicker to the sidelines.
McPherson was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, resulting in the kicker having to undergo emergency surgery to remove his colon on Dec. 20th.
“It changed my life,” he said in April. “I wouldn’t be here or playing football again without the surgery. I think it was definitely the right decision for me and my family. I’m glad I did it.”
McPherson has been touch-and-go for the majority of the 2025 season, usually relegated to shorter, easier kicks while he rebuilds his strength. The Tigers’ kicking has struggled immensely without McPherson, as the team has cycled through multiple kickers this season without much success.
However, Hugh Freeze shared on Thursday that McPherson seemed to be nearly 100 percent, kicking multiple 50+ yard field goals in practice. He added that he was “very confident” in McPherson, and that he’s likely to be the Tigers’ field goal specialist on Saturday.
"He felt good today from 50," he said. "Unless he tells me different in pregame on Saturday evening, that would probably be… if we had to do something longer than that, you're deciding between punting and kicking. It would have to be somebody else. Unless he has a shot of adrenaline running through him because of playing in this game, and he tells me differently, that's the line."
Of course, the nature of McPherson’s injury essentially lands him as a perpetual “day-to-day” designation, but if he’s feeling up to it like he was Thursday, he may be able to kick from full distance this Saturday against Georgia.
McPherson’s potential comeback game will take place in Jordan-Hare Stadium as the Georgia Bulldogs make their way to the Plains. The game will be played at 6:30 P.M. CST and televised on ABC.