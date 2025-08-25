Hugh Freeze's Message to Auburn Tigers: 'Run Your Race'
Preparing his team to go head-to-head against the Baylor Bears on Friday in Waco, Texas, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze has centered the week around one main theme: ‘Run your Race.’
College football is finally back. On Monday, Freeze talked about his confidence in his team this season while voicing excitement in being able to broadcast the variety of depth throughout his roster.
Knowing a tough matchup is ahead with a team like Baylor, Freeze hasn’t just been preparing his team physically, but also mentally.
In that, Freeze has taken film from past Auburn players and shown it to his team.
“‘Run your Race’ is the theme this week. We’ve done a deal all throughout camp where we’ve incorporated videos from former players here. We did 10 different sessions on it..” said Freeze.
Freeze emphasized moments of greatness that past players got to create in their time at Auburn, and are now remembered for their legendary exploits.
Now, he calls on his current players to do the same and to understand their purpose when putting on an Auburn jersey.
“There’s a cloud of witnesses that are cheering you on, that are for you, that believe in you and believe you can right the ship and bring glory back to Auburn football, but it’s very important that you understand your race,” Freeze said.
Freeze’s mantra to his players represents staying grounded while stepping up amid all the chaos. It’s about being prepared for a chance to contribute not only for yourself, but for your team.
And, greatness will come.
“The most important thing is that you’re still in the race and still running the race. The baton is coming to you. You don’t know when, but this is more like a relay race, and the baton gets passed. This is not an individual race. It’s a relay. You have a team,” Freeze said.
Freeze also pointed out that even if the success doesn’t come from you personally, your role is crucial in contributing to the overall achievements of your team. Every single snap, catch, kick, and moment matters.
As a team, working together, cheering each other on, and being present are all important tasks needed to show up for a competitive matchup.
He even showed pictures of Olympic athletes.
“I showed them great pictures this morning of Michael Phelps on a relay and Usain Bolt. The pure excitement on their faces as they're passing the baton in Usain’s case or Phelps cheering on his guy coming to the end. That’s totally different than an individual race,” Freeze said.
In less than a week, the Tigers will take the field under the lights for the first time since November. Freeze urges his players to be ready for that single chance to contribute.
Whatever it takes.
“Yours may not come in the first quarter, and yours may not come in the second quarter, but that baton is going to hit your hand at some point, and will you be ready for it? How you run your race today matters in your preparation for that,” Freeze said.