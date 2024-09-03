Hugh Freeze Praises Auburn Tigers Defense after Win
Just about anytime a defense holds an opponent to three points it can be inferred that things went well.
That was the case for the Auburn Tigers who picked up a 73-3 win over Alabama A&M to open the 2024 season.
Head coach Hugh Freeze was pleased with Auburn’s defensive effort overall.
“Defensively, I thought the effort was really, really good,” Freeze said. “I thought they ran to the football. I thought we tackled fairly well, and we were 9-of-14 three-and-outs. We limited the explosive plays. So I thought all of that was positive.”
Freeze liked what he saw from Auburn’s defensive line but mentioned some things the group could have done a better job with.
“We rotated a lot of guys in there and thought they were solid against the run,” Freeze said. “We didn’t crush the pocket quite as well. We didn’t call too many pressures really early on and they were getting rid of the ball pretty fast, but it wasn’t as bad as I maybe felt postgame. But I thought the inside guys played really well. I continue to see six to seven guys in there, I hope.”
Auburn had a lot of young guys playing in the defensive secondary. Freeze explained some areas that those players need to improve in as the season goes along.
“We’ve got some improving to do,” Freeze said. “We can’t panic and get so handsy. Be patient. Stay in your technique and go play the ball. I thought there were a few good ones. JC Hart had a really good one, unfortunately he didn’t get it and he was beating himself up pretty good. But one thing I’ll say about him, he had that and turned around and went and made the tackle that saved them from scoring and we held them out of the endzone. Actually, they missed the field goal too so you don’t ever quit. He gave great effort, but obviously we would like to see him get that pick. Also, he is young and has talent.”
“Thought Kayin Lee was pretty good. Keionte (Scott) was solid for the few snaps he played. (Antonio) Kite was pretty decent. At safety, we got some communication things we have to get cleaned up for sure. Particularly when we roll into the young kids like Kaleb Harris and Sylvester (Smith). We are going to need them and we need to make sure our communication is clean.”
Freeze liked what he saw from Auburn’s linebacker but, much like the other defensive units, noticed some improvements that could be made.
“I thought they tackled well, I thought our drops in zone need work, but I thought they played hard and they tackled well,” Freeze said. “But we do have to work on our pass drops for sure.”
Auburn will have a chance to show what it is capable of against Cal on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.