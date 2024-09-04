Hugh Freeze Thinks Cal ‘Is a Big Challenge for Auburn’
The Auburn Tigers will be looking to build on their dominant season-opening win over Alabama A&M by beating Cal and improving to 2-0 on the season.
Auburn had complete control on both sides of the football against Alabama A&M, who judging by the 73-3 final score, did not present much of a challenge.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze believes that the Tigers will be in for a fight this week, mentioning how Cal could provide a challenge on both sides of the football during his appearance on the SEC coaches teleconference this week.
“I’m excited. I think this is a big challenge for us on both (sides of the ball), really,” Freeze said. “Obviously, I’m watching more of the defense and they have two defensive ends who could play for anybody in this league. Obviously their tailback is one of the best in the country and they’re throwing it around a good bit which we haven’t really been tested yet to see how we handle that.”
Freeze listed some things Auburn needs to accomplish defensively to come out on top this week.
“We’re very young as everybody knows in the secondary,” Freeze said. “I’m anxious to see how we crush the pocket and try to get that quarterback off the platform. You got to stop the run also and then cover these guys.
“It’s really a good test for us truthfully to show how well we can take success from week one and play obviously a deeper and better unit. I’m excited to see our defense get tested and I’m sure they will.”
Freeze did highlight one thing that will benefit Auburn in this game, playing in front of its passionate fanbase.
“I can’t say enough about it,” Freeze said on the impact of Auburn’s home-field advantage. “It’s probably one of our top three selling points to recruits, just the atmosphere that they’re going to get to play in. They see it when they come here and our students are incredible, our fans are incredible, Tiger Walk is awesome. We just have the best support.”
Auburn and Cal will face off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. ESPN2 will carry the broadcast.