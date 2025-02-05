Why Hugh Freeze Will Still Be Coaching in Auburn in 2026
Let’s face it; Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is on the hot seat. After a pair of disappointing seasons (6-7 in 2023 and 5-7 in 2024), the Tigers may already be looking at potential ways to move forward with another coach at the helm. However, in 2025, Freeze will be entering year three of a seven-year contract. It gives him another year to prove himself and the 2025 season may just be the perfect time for him to do that.
A New and Improved Squad Faces a Similar Schedule
The Tigers’ 2025 schedule is fairly similar to the schedule they had in 2024. However, Freeze will be bringing a better team to the fight. New transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold joins from Oklahoma while senior running back Damari Alston will take over draft-bound running back Jarquez Hunter’s role as the lead back. Alston carried the ball 52 times for just 276 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Tigers also acquired sophomore running back Durrell Robinson from UConn
The Tigers also return receivers Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons. The pair were the Tiger’s second and third-leading receivers in 2024, combining for 77 receptions, 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns. These two alongside new transfer receivers Eric Singleton Jr. and Horatio Fields could give Jackson Arnold all the targets he could ever want.
This new squad will take on a fairly average SEC schedule. While the Tigers will still have their Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide matchups, the only other game that may be asking too much of them may be the Texas A&M game in College Station. Every other game is quite reasonable for Freeze and the Tigers.
The Financial Aspect Will Keep Freeze Into 2026
The fact that Auburn has signed Freeze for seven years says that they are committed for the long run. Coach Freeze’s buyout would be $20.3 million should the Tigers decide to let him go early now, per Maxwell Donaldson of the Gadsden Times via the Montgomery Advertiser.
With year three coming up, Freeze will begin to have the players that he recruited on the field as well as the transfers he recruited from other schools. The Auburn Tigers could have a bright future in the Freeze Era.