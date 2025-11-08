Important Area Where Auburn Must Overcome Vanderbilt
While the Auburn Tigers face many challenges, stopping Vanderbilt’s exceptional third-down offense is key to Saturday's game. The Commodores convert an SEC-best 52.7 percent of third downs, ranking eighth in the FBS. Success here could tip the outcome in Auburn's favor. How can the Tigers stop them?
Eliminate Extended Plays
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is among the SEC's best. He will contend for top awards this year. Pavia excels at improvisation. If a play breaks down, he doesn’t. Unfazed by chaos, he creates positive results from broken plays. Sending extra rushers won’t faze him; it only opens space for him to run or find a receiver. Pavia punishes defenses with his legs. As the conference's ninth-leading rusher, he thrives when defenses overpursue, finding lanes that result in first downs and large gains.
Auburn’s defense is disciplined, sending backside pursuit without losing focus on the play’s direction. Gap integrity and lane discipline matter. If the Tigers keep Pavia in front and smother him at the point of attack, they force punts.
The Leverage Battle
On third and short, Vanderbilt aims to pick up a yard or two behind a massive line. The A gap is crucial. The Commodores excel against teams that lack proper leverage in tight spaces. Auburn’s defensive line rotation features at least six players who can win this battle. Leverage keeps pad level low; offensive lines can’t create push if defenders stay lower. In short yardage, success depends more on will than talent.
Quiet Threat
Everyone knows Eli Stowers, the versatile tight end who can line up anywhere. Auburn will cover or bracket him. But Cole Spence, though he has only nine catches, has the mobility to get behind linebackers and gain yards. He's no Stowers, but he can be a problem. The same goes for fullback Gabe Fisher, whose main job is to clear holes for the running game.
Overview
Third down will be decisive for Auburn’s defense. Containing Vanderbilt’s conversion rate to 35-40 percent is essential to level the playing field and give Auburn’s offense more opportunities. Auburn’s ability to slow Vanderbilt on third down could determine the outcome.