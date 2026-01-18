Picture of Jarrett Stidham, Bo Nix at Auburn Resurfaces Amid Broncos' QB Change

After the Broncos’ 33–30 overtime win over the Bills in the AFC divisional playoff game on Saturday, it was shockingly revealed that Denver quarterback Bo Nix fractured a bone in his ankle during the game. He is set to undergo surgery and will miss the rest of the postseason.

The team’s focus now shifts to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who has yet to make a start this season. Next weekend’s AFC championship game will mark Stidham’s first playoff start. He’s started in just four NFL games in his seven-year career.

Amid the starting quarterback switch-up after Saturday night’s electric win, a photo of Nix and Stidham resurfaced on social media. Nix visited Auburn back in 2018 as a prospect while Stidham was the Tigers’ starting quarterback. The two quarterbacks snapped a photo together. Who would’ve thought they would be teammates on a potential Super Bowl-bound team nearly eight years later?

This picture was taken at Auburn in 2018. Jarrett Stidham was Auburn’s starting QB. Bo Nix was a HS recruit. Stidham will now start in place of Nix for a shot at a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/00LLxtVHCk — Porter Johnson (@_PorterJohnson) January 18, 2026

Nix notably took over as Auburn’s starting quarterback in 2019 after Stidham graduated following the ‘18 season. Nix was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the ‘24 draft, while Stidham landed in Denver back in ‘23 to serve as Russell Wilson’s backup.

It’s a small world, that’s for sure.

Stidham will face either the Patriots or the Texans in the AFC championship in Denver next weekend for a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

