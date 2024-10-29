Improved Offensive Line Performance Elevated Auburn to Win Over Kentucky
An improved showing by the Auburn Tigers’ offensive line was a key factor in picking a win over Kentucky last week.
It allowed running back Jarquez Hunter to rush for 278 yards, obliterating his previous career high of 183 yards that he set in Auburn’s 2023 win over Vanderbilt.
Despite having Hunter in the backfield as well as other talented ball carries Damari Alston and Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn has not been consistent in the run game. Some games it works better than others, depending on the level of play from the offensive line. But in the recent game, the unit was locked in.
“We’ve got really good running backs, but our O-line really played one of their better games,” Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said. “We showed a few different things, but when it came down to it, truthfully, it wasn’t like it was extremely fancy runs.”
Freeze and company moved some of the players around on the offensive line ahead of the game. Dillon Wade moved out to left tackle and Bradyn Joiner made his first start at left guard. This musical chairs on the offensive line appears to have paid off with a stronger outing.
“Well, you have a small sample size, but from the sample size that we have you have to say yes,” Freeze said on sticking with this look on the offensive line. “We weren’t perfect and never will be with all the looks you see and all the movements you see. We still don’t protect extremely well, particularly and shockingly it’s more in our max protection stuff that we’re not protecting as well.”
Another notable highlight is the disciplined day the offensive line had.
The Tigers did not have any penalties called on their offensive line against Kentucky. However, the unit did allow four sacks and seven tackles for loss.
“That’s too many,” Freeze said. “We have to get rid of those, but that unit played really solid. I would have to say from the one-game sample size that it was our best performance.”