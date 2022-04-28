Skip to main content

Is Auburn about to flip a five-star from Alabama?

The Tigers are in hot pursuit of a current Alabama commit.

Jahlil Hurley, a five-star cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, has recently been rumored to be considering a flip from Alabama to Auburn.

Hurley (Florence High School) committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide back on February 22nd. Since then, he has taken a couple of visits back to Auburn. The Tigers are trying their hardest to get Hurley to flip. Can Harsin and his staff pull it off?

Here is what Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr. had to say about Jahlil Hurley and his potential flip to Auburn.

This news is coming right after a visit (to Auburn). And this isn't his first visit to the Plains since committing to Bama. You have to track the visits in this business, and Jahlil Hurley is beginning to visit Auburn more than Tuscaloosa. Even before he committed to Bama earlier this spring, he took more visits to Auburn than he did to Tuscaloosa. So you start to see a pattern here, and obviously, the bond between (Hurley), Bryan Harsin, and Zac Etheridge is something that is real.

When (TJ) Yeldon and Reuben Foster flipped in this Iron Bowl rivalry, they did it late in the cycle... it's not even May right now.

This is legitimate smoke about Auburn potentially flipping Jahlil Hurley. It's fascinating. I don't know how early that an Iron Bowl flip has ever happened. I think at the high profile level this would be the earliest that I've covered.

This would be a massive get for Bryan Harsin. Not only would it be his first five-star signee at Auburn, but it would also be a flip from the Tigers' biggest rival.

