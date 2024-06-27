Jarquez Hunter, the Most Underrated RB in Auburn Tigers History?
When Jarquez Hunter left Philadelphia, Miss., he probably hoped to enjoy a decent career on The Plains with the Auburn Tigers. Thoughts of records, bowl wins and a degree gained traction with him. So far, two goals look within realistic reach, while the third remains a strong possibility.
During Hunter's tenure, the Tigers hold winless record in bowl games at 0-2. On a positive note, he earned a bachelor's in natural resource management. Now, Hunter focuses on making his senior season at Auburn the best one yet. With that said, if healthy and consistently productive, Hunter will stand among the best in school history, perhaps the most underrated running back in a program rich in tradition at the position.
Patience
Hunter committed to play under the Harsin regime, which feels akin to holding the ocean back with a strainer. The team struggled as he waited behind Tank Bigsby, who was taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Never one to complain, Hunter accepted his role as the backup, and he performed well enough.
When Bigsby headed to the NFL, he stepped into the starting spot, totaling 909 yards and seven touchdowns. Yet, once again, too often, the Tigers managed to safely rescue defeat from the jaws of victory, enroute to a 6-7 season. With apparent light at the end of the tunnel, with hope running wild around Toomer's Corner, the Tigers look better and so does Hunter's potential performance in 2024.
Rushing Yards
For the sake of argument, Hunter replicates his number for last year, 909 yards. He currently sits eighteenth on Auburn's all-time rushing list with 2,170 yards.
Adding in the 909, leaves him at 2,979 yards, tying him with Tre Mason for sixth-highest. In the entire century-plus tradition of Auburn football, only five men gained more yards on the ground (Bo Jackson, Cadillac Williams, James Brooks, Joe Cribbs, and Ben Tate).
That's it. Score one for Hunter. Auburn enjoys a sterling reputation for running back talent. Remember Brandon Jacobs, Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams all played together.
Yards From Scrimmage
In 2023, Hunter gained 1,027 yards from scrimmage. If he repeats that performance, those 4,006 total yards rank him third behind Williams and Jackson.
If you think about how productively Hunter played in the passing game, you'd see an athlete that accumulated excellent stats but also big plays that helped his team win when it appeared that he did not have the greatest supporting cast. All of this while playing his first two seasons behind a standout like Bigsby.
Yards Per Attempt
Now, few stats articulate effectiveness more than yards per attempt. Meaning, players can rack up high yardage numbers with voluminous carries. For example, Kevin Smith ran the ball for 4,769 yards on 905 carries for UCF for 5.27 yards-per-carry.
When the Lions drafted him, he played two complete, successful seasons before the mileage on his legs shortened his career. Meanwhile, splitting time for the first half of his career gives Hunter a chance to play stronger longer this season.
Additionally, looking at the numbers, Hunter's 6.2 yards per carry puts him behind Jackson and Brent Fullwood, of all the backs that gained more yards on the ground at Auburn. Twenty-two running backs carried the ball more than Hunter.
Overview
While no one probably hangs a Jarquez Hunter poster on their wall, you know his name. Granted, that name does not carry the clout of legends. However, as mentioned, when he places that white helmet on the top shelf, and throws that #27 in a wall-mounted frame, Hunter will join the all-time greats at Auburn on a statistical level.
More importantly, the kid from Mississippi will leave The Plains, as a man with a degree, respect and the knowledge that he defied expectations and conventional thought, enjoying a terrific career at Auburn.