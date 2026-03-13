Record-Breaking Prospect Talks Auburn Offer, Interest in Tigers

Few are more valuable to a football team than one who can play many positions, and the Auburn Tigers could significantly benefit from a utility player. Recently, Alex Golesh and the Tigers began to make a push for a top-rated prospect that could add value at several different positions on the field.

Davion Crumitie is a three-star 2027 athlete who has not only dazzled scouts on the football field but also in track, where he holds quite a few records. He recently received an offer from Auburn, and Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with him to discuss his interest in the program.

“The offer went amazing,” he said. “Had a great conversation with Kodi Burns.”

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Crumitie, who stands at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, said that he is planning to visit Auburn, though he does not have a visit scheduled. Auburn is the fourth-ranked team on his recruiting board.

“[I carry] myself different,” he said, “cause I know all the spotlight is on me and people want me to play up to these standards.”

Crumitie put up 13 touchdowns, 1 interception, 29 solo tackles, 1,108 all-purpose yards and 3 special teams return touchdowns in his junior season at Rickards in Tallahassee, Fla., but his excellence has not been limited to the football field.

I can do it all🫡 pic.twitter.com/MuPzCkMQ58 — Davion crumitie 4⭐️ 27 Ath (@DavionCrumit1e) August 29, 2025

Crumitie, perhaps as an additional testament to his versatility. has been quite impressive in track throughout this season, which is still ongoing. Back in February, Crumitie posted a 60-meter indoor time of 6.73 seconds, which is rated as the No. 1 time in Florida.

Just a month later, Crumitie ran a 10.22 in the 100-meter, which was rated as the second best in all of the United States. This level of speed could provide value to just about any position on the football field, which bodes well for his future in college football.

Crumitie previously committed to Syracuse back in September of 2025, but he decommitted in February, reopening his recruitment to other programs. Auburn is beginning to make a push for Crumitie, but his unique combination of skill and speed will make him a highly sought-after target for any program.