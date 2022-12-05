Skip to main content

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal

A former Auburn commit is entering the transfer portal.

Alabama will be losing one of their starting offensive linemen to the transfer portal. 

Javion Cohen announced the move via his personal social media accounts. 

"I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote on Twitter. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.

"Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the entire University of Alabama for supporting me these past three years. It has been a hell of a ride and I am thankful for the memories and brotherhood I have created over my time here."

Cohen will have two years left of eligibility. 

Before committing to Alabama, the Central Phenix City standout was committed to the Auburn Tigers. Multiple Auburn players have tweeted at Cohen since he made the announcement that he would be entering the portal trying to convince him to come to Auburn. 

The Tigers will be pursuing offensive linemen over the next few weeks in both the transfer portal and at the high school ranks in preparation for Early Signing Day. 

Cohen pulled his commitment from Auburn on December 8th of 2019 before committing to Alabama just a few days later. 

This is the ninth player to transfer from Alabama this season. 

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) celebrates as he leaves the filed after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
