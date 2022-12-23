Jeremy Garrett named defensive line coach at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama— Jeremy Garrett has been named the defensive line coach at Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Friday. A former defensive lineman at Ole Miss, Garrett has over a decade of experience coaching in the National Football League, and the collegiate and high school levels, after most recently serving in the same capacity at Liberty.

“I’ve known Jeremy since I was an assistant coach and he was a player at Ole Miss,” Freeze said. “He is a tremendous coach who has been involved in every level of the game from the high school ranks to the National Football League. Jeremy can teach and develop players, is a very good recruiter and is an outstanding individual who we’re excited to have join our staff.”

Garrett coached one of the most productive defensive fronts in college football in 2022 as Liberty led the country in tackles for loss (109) and ranked third in sacks (41). Under Garrett’s guidance, standout defensive end Durrell Johnson led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss and added 8.0 sacks en route to being named to the Ted Henricks Award Watch List. Led by Johnson, three members of the Flames defensive line registered double-digit tackles for loss.

Garrett came to Liberty in 2022 after spending the previous two seasons as the assistant defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns (2020-21).

“Auburn is one of the elite programs in college football with a strong tradition of outstanding defenses,” Garrett said. “I look forward to helping build a defensive front that will relentlessly compete each and every down. I’m appreciative to Coach Freeze for this opportunity and am excited to be joining the Auburn Family.”

Garrett joined the Browns in 2020 and helped the run defense finish ninth in the league after finishing 30th the previous season. He helped defensive end Myles Garrett earn first team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as he ranked among the league leaders in strip-sacks (tied for second with four), forced fumbles (tied for third with four), fumble recoveries (tied for third with two) and sacks (sixth with 12). Along with defensive end Olivier Vernon (nine), the Browns were one of just four teams to have a pair of teammates each record at least nine sacks in 2020.

The Browns finished the 2021 season fifth in the NFL in total defense, marking just the third time since 1970 the team ranked in the top-five and the club’s highest finish since 1987. Myles Garrett earned first team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors after setting the franchise single-season record with 16 sacks in 2021, including a team single-game record of 4.5 in Week 3. The 25 combined sacks between Garrett (16) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (9) were the second-most by a pair of Browns teammates in a season, trailing only the 26 by DE Reggie Camp (14) and LB Clay Matthews (12) in 1984.

Garrett got his coaching start at the collegiate level in 2019 when he spent one season at Vanderbilt as a defensive quality control assistant. He worked closely with Vanderbilt’s defensive line in his one season with the Commodores.

Prior to this time at Vanderbilt, Garrett spent eight years at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee (2011-18). During his time at Ensworth, Garrett served in a variety of roles that included associate director of admissions, assistant track and field coach, assistant defensive football coach, fitness department chair and head football coach.

During his one season as head football coach, the Ensworth Tigers finished the 2018 season with a 7-5 record and advanced to the Division II-AAA quarterfinals.

Garrett got his coaching start in 2010 as an assistant coach at Southaven High School in Southhaven, Mississippi.

Garrett was a four-year letterwinner at Ole Miss (2004-07), earning All-SEC Academic team honors. He was also the Ole Miss Lifter of the Year and Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner. He graduated with a business degree from Ole Miss in 2007 and an MBA from Harding University in 2010.

Garrett, who is a native of Senatobia, Mississippi, was a defensive lineman at Ole Miss while Liberty’s Head Coach Hugh Freeze served as a tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator (2006-07).

This is a release from Auburn Athletics.

