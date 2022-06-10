Auburn football in top 12 for J'Marion Burnette

Skip to main content

Auburn football makes top 12 for class of 2024 running back

Auburn football makes J'Marion Burnette's top 12.

Recently, class of 2024 running back J'Marion Burnette released a list of his top 12 schools, including Auburn. The other schools listed in his top 12 were Michigan, UAB, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida State, Penn State, Oregon, Arkansas, and Tennessee. 

Burnette is from Andalusia, Alabama, and attends Andalusia High School. He stands 6'1 and weighs 210 pounds. 

He is a four-star recruit and is ranked as the 154th best player in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports. 

He is the sixth-best running back in the class. Burnette is a highly sought-after recruit, as you can tell from his top 12 list. Many of the powerhouse schools are in on him. 

Auburn and Alabama have an early advantage since he is a homegrown kid. These two schools will try to keep Burnette within state lines. 

When it comes to Burnette's style of play, he is a one-cut hit the, hole hard type of back. He has a big frame, which we love seeing on an SEC running back. 

He is also incredibly strong. He puts up a lot of weight in the weight room, which translates to the field in multiple ways for running backs. 

Here is a video of Burnette squatting a whopping 550 pounds. 

Burnette has the physical build to be a great running back in the SEC. Coach Cadillac Williams is working hard to get this young running back to bring his talents to the Plains. 

Burnette is a class of 2024 player, so we are likely still a ways away from his commitment. But the Auburn coaching staff will be recruiting this kid as hard as possible in the hopes that he commits to Auburn.

