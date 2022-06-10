Auburn football in top 12 for J'Marion Burnette

Recently, class of 2024 running back J'Marion Burnette released a list of his top 12 schools, including Auburn. The other schools listed in his top 12 were Michigan, UAB, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida State, Penn State, Oregon, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

Burnette is from Andalusia, Alabama, and attends Andalusia High School. He stands 6'1 and weighs 210 pounds.

He is a four-star recruit and is ranked as the 154th best player in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports.

He is the sixth-best running back in the class. Burnette is a highly sought-after recruit, as you can tell from his top 12 list. Many of the powerhouse schools are in on him.

Auburn and Alabama have an early advantage since he is a homegrown kid. These two schools will try to keep Burnette within state lines.

When it comes to Burnette's style of play, he is a one-cut hit the, hole hard type of back. He has a big frame, which we love seeing on an SEC running back.

He is also incredibly strong. He puts up a lot of weight in the weight room, which translates to the field in multiple ways for running backs.

Here is a video of Burnette squatting a whopping 550 pounds.

Burnette has the physical build to be a great running back in the SEC. Coach Cadillac Williams is working hard to get this young running back to bring his talents to the Plains.

Burnette is a class of 2024 player, so we are likely still a ways away from his commitment. But the Auburn coaching staff will be recruiting this kid as hard as possible in the hopes that he commits to Auburn.

